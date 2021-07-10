Wikipedia Co-Founder Slams its Biased Suppression of Truth-Telling

No longer associated with Wikipedia as it now operates, its co-founder Larry Sanger called its original “neutral point of view” (NPOV) dead in a 2020 op-ed, explaining:

Its unacceptable new policy “endorses the utterly bankrupt canard that journalists should avoid what (Wiki) call(s) “false balance.”

The notion drove a stake through the heart of truth and full disclosure on all issues, especially on most important cutting-edge ones.

One of many political examples is Wiki material on Trump — a figure I sharply criticized for legitimate reasons, not invented ones.

One-sidedly bashing him, Wiki excludes supporting views, Sanger explained.

In stark contrast, “glowing Hillary” material extols the unprosecuted war goddess, racketeer, perjurer — a member of the notorious Clinton crime family with husband Bill and daughter Chelsea.

Sanger stressed the importance of neutrality, saying the following:

It’s vital on all things “political and many other topics because we want to be left free to make up our own minds” based on unfiltered facts, adding:

“Reference, news, and educational resources aimed at laying out a subject in general should give us the tools we need to rationally decide what we want to think.”

“Only those who want to force the minds of others can be opposed to neutrality.”

Corrupted by abandonment of neutrality bias, Wiki failed the test.

It falsely calls alternative medicine information based on science “pseudoscience (sic),” saying:

“Alternative medicine describes any practice that aims to achieve the healing effects of medicine, but which lacks biological plausibility (sic) and is untested (sic), untestable (sic) or proven ineffective (sic).”

The above claim turned scientific truth-telling on its head in support of anti-science.

It’s notably true on all things related to flu/covid.

State-sponsored/media and Wiki-supported Big Lies and mass deception back the mother of all scams — genocide on an unparalleled scale. More on this topic below.

Sanger called for Wiki “to come clean and admit that it has abandoned NPOV” in favor state-approved bias and suppression of what’s most important for everyone to know, adding:

“Wikipedians are unlikely to make any such change.”

“They live in a fantasy world of their own making.”

What’s needed is “an independent and decentralized encyclopedia network, such as I proposed with the Encyclosphere” — free from bias and suppression of contrary views and dissent from the official fabricated narrative.

Days earlier, Sanger called Wiki “more one-sided than ever,” saying:

There’s “a crucial difference between propaganda and information that supports individual deliberation. The difference is neutrality.”

“So does Wikipedia meet its own ideals of neutrality? Hardly!

It fails dismally on all issues mattering most.

It defied reality by calling toxic flu/covid jabs “95%” effective (sic) — while slamming science-based views otherwise as “misinformation.”

It calls legitimate concern about their hazardous side effects “overblown.”

“(I)nformation from the many skeptical physicians and medical researchers” explaining otherwise is suppressed, said Sanger, adding:

Wiki “openly repudiates neutrality…”

Its “editors embrace their biases sometimes so fervently that their articles emerge more as propaganda than as reference material.”

Operating as “a kind of thought police,” unbiased truth and full disclosure is banned on its pages.

The official narrative message is featured exclusively on all issues mattering most.

A Final Comment

On Tuesday, Joseph Mercola reported that “Wikipedia scrub(bed) inventor of mRNA… technology (Robert Malone’s) scientific contributions” in response to its mass-jabbing dangers he explained on a YouTube posted podcast, now deleted.

He expressed concern “about government not being transparent about risks, and that people are being coerced into taking these experimental injections, which violates bioethics laws,” Mercola explained, adding:

Through mid-June, his “contributions were extensively included in the historical section on RNA vaccines’ Wikipedia page.”

They’re now deleted, along with his other scientific accomplishments.

Mercola explained that officially reported deaths from flu/covid jabs — the tip of an exponentially greater total — exceed numbers from “more than 70 vaccines combined over the past 30 years…”

They’re “about 500 times deadlier than the seasonal flu vaccine…”

Flu/covid jab drugs were designed to harm health, not protect and preserve it as falsely claimed by US/Western dark forces, their press agent media and Wikipedia.