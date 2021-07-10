Life Will Be Very Different For The Have Jabs & The Have Nots

The Times newspaper is claiming this morning, that vaccine passports or covid certificates will be a condition of entry to pubs nightclubs and restaurants this Autumn. The paper reports:

Entertainment venues in England would be forced to make customers use so-called vaccination passports from autumn, to prove that they had either had both doses or a negative test the day before. Recent figures have shown a reduction in the take-up of vaccines with first doses halving in two weeks. Fewer than 100,000 a day are being given out on average for the first time since April.

The government will justify the draconian measure by claiming that it is necessary to prevent a fourth wave of coronavirus overwhelming the NHS this Winter.

Government ministers have told The Times that by mid-September all over-18’s will have had the chance to be double jabbed. According to The Times :

Another government figure added: “If we can show real benefits of getting vaccinated in terms of everyday life then it could be quite a useful tool.”

I did call this early last year, before anyone had ever heard of a vaccine passport. I said that in the very near future people would need to prove that they were safe in order to travel or to socialise.

When vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the UK wasn’t “the sort of country to introduce such measures,” I said he was lying. It’s open tyranny now. Yet there will be very little outrage and lots of compliance.

This isn’t a dystopian novel. It’s life now. Your government is telling you that unless you submit yourself for regular injections and constant testing, you cannot leave the country and are forbidden to socialise.

Life will be very different for the have jabs and the have nots. If I thought that they would leave the have nots alone, I could live with it. But they won’t. The coercion will continue. They will not accept that we won’t surrender to the jab.

The question is, how far will they go?