Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The United States Started the Korean War

Tales of the American Empire • June 10, 2021

The history taught Americans is that North Korean forces attacked South Korea in 1950 and almost overran that new nation until the US military came to the rescue. This is true but does not explain that the United States government wanted a war. Major American industries had suffered with the loss of military business after the end of World War II, while wealthy Americans sought an excuse to expel the communists from China to recover their businesses. These groups conspired with the administration of President Harry Truman to lure North Korea to attack.

“The Korean War: Barbarism Unleashed”; Jeremy Kuzmarov; United States Foreign Policy; 2016; https://peacehistory-usfp.org/korean-…

“South Korea and US Started the Korean War”; Bruce Cumings; Bleier’s Blog; November 9, 2007; https://bleiersblog.blogspot.com/2007…

“Korea: A Brief History Explains Everything”: Dana Visalli; Global Research; January 23, 2019; https://www.globalresearch.ca/korea-b…

“The Hidden History of the Korean War (1950-1953)” – Book Review; Jay Hauben; Global Research; July 14, 2013; https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-hid… 

Related Tale: “American Marines Reclaimed Northern China in 1945”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDBUT…

June 14, 2021 - Posted by | Militarism, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |