Netanyahu shown the door, US pledges allegiance to new Israeli regime

An Israeli political coalition narrowly wins a vote to oust Benjamin Netanyahu as the regime’s prime minister, with the US rushing to congratulate and pledge to cooperate with the new Israeli coalition.

The vote was held at Knesset (the Israeli parliament) on Sunday, Israeli paper The Jerusalem Post reported.

It was testing the chances of the recently formed coalition among members of the anti-Netanyahu camp at Knesset, most notably opposition figure Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party and the Yamina party headed by Naftali Bennett.

A single vote tipped the balance against Netanyahu, making the new coalition’s members and their relatives, who were standing by, to break into a paroxysm of joy.

Bennett was then sworn in as prime minister, ending Netanyahu’s unprecedented 12-year run on premiership. Bennett will hold the position on a rotational basis with Lapid.

However, ending Netanyahu’s winning streak did not prompt observers to start speculating about a potential change in either the occupying regime’s extremist policies or the United States’ changeless support for it despite its atrocities.

Bennett’s far-right lean has even made any prospect of change even less likely.

He has vowed not to let Palestinians have any state of their own and has also identified himself as a stiff opponent of a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world countries, just like Netanyahu used to.

US President Joe Biden felicitated the new Israeli coalition “on behalf of the American people,” a White House statement read.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring” bilateral ties, it noted, adding, “Israel has no better friend than the United States.”

It also hailed the US and the regime’s “shared values and decades of close cooperation” and Washington’s dedication to “Israel’s security.” The White House vowed to cooperate with the new officials concerning “Palestinians” and “the broader region.”

Under Washington’s protection Tel Aviv has escaped all attempts at holding it accountable for its occupation of the Palestinian territories and bloodshed of Palestinians. The regime has also avoided answering for its acts of terror throughout the region and beyond and its military nuclear program that is the only one in the Middle East.