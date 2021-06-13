Aletho News

A recipe for disaster

By Pseudonym de Plume | The Conservative Woman | June 14, 2021

1. Mix together some natural pathogens and government science to develop highly infectious coronasauce. Reduce coronasauce until it’s as thick as thieves.

2. Take one patent system which facilitates rent-seeking. Add coronasauce testing kits and coronasauce ‘antidote’.

3. Indemnify coronasauce ‘antidote’ manufacturers from liability, creating toxic brew of moral hazard.

4. Apply coronasauce to the public and baste with hysteria. (Side recipe: create hysteria from fraudulent PCR test data).

5. Exploit monopolistic licensing system to coerce medical doctors into compliance against their better judgment and pricked consciences. And Hippocratic oath.

6. Vigorously suppress mitigating treatment options to justify emergency consumption of coronasauce ‘antidote’.

7. Isolate and discard voices of reason using the Trusted News Initiative.

8. Inject coronasauce ‘antidote’ into every human on the planet initially twice, but aim for ad infinitum*.

9. Profit**

* If a bitter aftertaste of depopulation is experienced, see Build Back Better recipe for soothing utopianism.

**Enjoy your wages of sin while you can. A banquet of consequences may follow.

