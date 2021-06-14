UK Already Planning to Extend Lockdown Before First Extension Even Announced

SOPA Images via Getty Image

Having first mooted a 2 week delay to lifting lockdown which will today likely become a 4 week delay, government ministers in the UK are already suggesting the lockdown could continue beyond July.

The country was supposed to exit all lockdown restrictions on June 21st, dubbed “freedom day” by the media.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today announce a four week extension to the restrictions, meaning that Brits had more freedom in July 2020 compared to now despite the vast majority of “vulnerable” people having received the vaccine.

But there’s absolutely no guarantee the lockdown will end next month.

The same advisers who admitted using “mind control” and “totalitarian” fear tactics to terrify the British public into compliance are still fearmongering about the Indian variant of the virus in a bid to prolong restrictions for months longer.

By delaying the lifting of lockdown until September, a “third wave” of COVID will then be pushed into autumn/winter, meaning the narrative that the NHS will be “overwhelmed” can be trotted out once again.

Then it becomes “just one more lockdown to save Christmas” (the same thing Brits were told last Christmas) and around we go over and over again.

Health Minister Ed Argar said today that “it is of course possible” that yet another delay will be needed beyond July 19 due to the “Indian variant.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also acknowledged that there was no “absolute guarantee” that restrictions would be lifted on July 19.

As we highlighted last week, former Communist Party member and current government adviser Susan Michie says that mask mandates and social distancing should continue “forever” and that people should adopt such behaviour just as they did with wearing seatbelts.

A doctor who argued that the UK’s COVID-19 lockdown should remain in place indefinitely also revealed his true thoughts by letting slip the comment, “sadly, it can’t be forever.”