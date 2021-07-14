The Persecution of Canadian Physicians by Organized Medicine During the COVID-19 Pandemic
July 6, 2021
In this group interview facilitated by Sam Dubé, M.D., Ph.D., four physicians from across Canada – emergency physician Dr. Chris Milburn, rural family physician Dr. Charles Hoffe, general surgeon Dr. Francis Christian, and pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson – tell their stories of persecution at the hands of their governing bodies. Their only crime: practicing evidence-based medicine by questioning the safety of their patients and the public during the pandemic.
A legal representative for their cases, John Carpay, Esq., provides insights and legal commentary, invoking the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. These physicians, and others like them, are the living embodiment of the medical mantras of “do no harm” and “informed consent”.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 14, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Canada, Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Doctor: Heart Failure From MRNA Jabs “Will Kill Most People”
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Joseph P. Kennedy, the Cursed Peacemaker
BY LAURENT GUYÉNOT • UNZ REVIEW • JULY 10, 2021
There can be no complete understanding of John Kennedy without some understanding of his father, Joseph Patrick Kennedy, for this is where he came from, not only in his own eyes and those of his friends, but in the eyes of his enemies too. The same is true for his brother Robert, of course.
I have emphasized before that, although very different in character, John and Robert Kennedy may be seen, from the point of view of their historical significance, as one person killed twice. But it should be stressed that their unity was grounded in their filial piety. I learned from David Nasaw’s biography, The Patriarch: The Remarkable Life and Turbulent Times of Joseph P. Kennedy (2012), that it was their father Joe who insisted that Jack name Bobby Attorney General, because “Jack needed someone in the cabinet in whom he had complete and absolute trust.” Robert didn’t like the idea, arguing that “nepotism was a problem,” and John was reluctant to pressure Bobby. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,772,765 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Martillo on Explosion hits Israel’s Ashdod… Martillo on Explosion hits Israel’s Ashdod… Martillo on Explosion hits Israel’s Ashdod… papasha408 on Explosion hits Israel’s Ashdod… brianharryaustralia on Explosion hits Israel’s Ashdod… brianharryaustralia on Doctor: Heart Failure From MRN… brianharryaustralia on Mexican President Says Protest… Sparrow on House committees pass $20 mill… Sparrow on Because no animal reservoir ha… brianharryaustralia on Joe Biden Bows to Force M… rediscover911com on Putin: Kiev would rather play… 5 dancing shlomos on House committees pass $20 mill…
Aletho News
- The Persecution of Canadian Physicians by Organized Medicine During the COVID-19 Pandemic July 14, 2021
- Explosion hits Israel’s Ashdod reactor facility July 14, 2021
- Joe Biden Bows to Force Majeure July 14, 2021
- Does it make sense to vaccinate those who have had covid? July 13, 2021
- Because no animal reservoir has been found for SARS-CoV-2, it cannot properly be termed a zoonosis.* Should we call it a labnosis? And what does that mean? July 13, 2021
- Gemma Peters- did I hear you right? July 13, 2021
- Blinded with science July 13, 2021
- ‘Scientists’ Want Climate Change Deaths Reported Daily Like Covid July 13, 2021
- Fit for 55 — EU Green Deal and the Industrial Collapse of Europe July 13, 2021
- Alternative for Germany Party Leader Wants Exit From EU, More Cooperation With Moscow July 13, 2021
- Putin: Kiev would rather play the ‘victim’ than work for peace July 13, 2021
- Mexican President Says Protests in Cuba Manipulated From Outside July 13, 2021
- Afghanistan Faces a New Future With Some Positive Signs July 13, 2021
- Joseph P. Kennedy, the Cursed Peacemaker July 13, 2021
- Doctor: Heart Failure From MRNA Jabs “Will Kill Most People” July 13, 2021
- Democrat Groups Plan to ‘Fact Check’ Private SMS Messages July 13, 2021
- YouTube deletes channel of Spain’s political party, VOX July 12, 2021
- How Google and Wikipedia Brainwash You July 12, 2021
OffGuardian
- Sign the Petition: Say “No” to Mandatory Vaccination in Australia July 13, 2021
- How Google and Wikipedia Brainwash You July 12, 2021
- 14 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 7 July 12, 2021
Richie Allen
- Parents Complain After Actor Wears Shocking Costume At Kids Event July 13, 2021
- Government Wants The Vulnerable To “Avoid” The Unjabbed July 13, 2021
- Scientists Want Climate Change Deaths Reported Daily Like Covid July 13, 2021
- PM: “Use Vaccine Passports As A Matter Of Social Responsibility” July 13, 2021
Consent Factory
- The War on Reality June 29, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Green mania hits the wall of nothingness July 12, 2021
- Junk Science Week: Attenborough flogs COP26 ‘tipping point’ July 11, 2021
- Rowan Dean’s Inconvenient Climate Update! July 10, 2021
- That Went Well, Eh? July 10, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply