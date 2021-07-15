Have You Watched Our JFK Conference Presentations?
By Jacob G. Hornberger | FFF | July 8, 2021
Have you watched the presentations from our recent online conference “The National Security State and the Kennedy Assassination”?
I carefully organized this conference as a prosecutor would in a criminal prosecution. Therefore, it’s helpful if you watch the presentations in the order they were delivered in the conference, as shown below. I have no doubt that anyone who watches these presentations in their entirety will conclude beyond a reasonable doubt and to a moral certainty that what transpired on November 22, 1963, was a U.S. regime-change operation based on grounds of “national security.”
“President Kennedy and the Third World” by Jim DiEugenio
“JFK, the Vietnam War, and the War State” by Michael Swanson
“JFK and the Cold War: Deception, Treachery, and the Struggle for Power” by John M. Newman
“Morley v. CIA, Part 1” by Jefferson Morley
“Morley v. CIA, Part 2” by Jefferson Morley
“The JFK Medical Cover-Up” by Douglas Horne’
“The JFK Medical Cover-Up Q&A” by Douglas Horne
“Reviewing the Autopsy X-Rays” by Michael Chesser
“JFK’s Head Wounds” by David Mantik
“How Five Investigations into JFK’s Medical Autopsy Evidence Got It Wrong” by Gary Aguilar
“JFK’s War with the National Security Establishment” by Douglas Horne
“Regime Change: The JFK Assassination” by Jacob Hornberger
Leave a Reply