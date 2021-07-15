Have You Watched Our JFK Conference Presentations?

Aletho News

By Jacob G. Hornberger | FFF | July 8, 2021

Have you watched the presentations from our recent online conference “The National Security State and the Kennedy Assassination”?

I carefully organized this conference as a prosecutor would in a criminal prosecution. Therefore, it’s helpful if you watch the presentations in the order they were delivered in the conference, as shown below. I have no doubt that anyone who watches these presentations in their entirety will conclude beyond a reasonable doubt and to a moral certainty that what transpired on November 22, 1963, was a U.S. regime-change operation based on grounds of “national security.”

President Kennedy and the Third World” by Jim DiEugenio

JFK, the Vietnam War, and the War State” by Michael Swanson

JFK and the Cold War: Deception, Treachery, and the Struggle for Power” by John M. Newman

Morley v. CIA, Part 1” by Jefferson Morley

Morley v. CIA, Part 2” by Jefferson Morley

The JFK Medical Cover-Up” by Douglas Horne’ 

The JFK Medical Cover-Up Q&A” by Douglas Horne

Reviewing the Autopsy X-Rays” by Michael Chesser

JFK’s Head Wounds” by David Mantik

How Five Investigations into JFK’s Medical Autopsy Evidence Got It Wrong” by Gary Aguilar

JFK’s War with the National Security Establishment” by Douglas Horne

Regime Change: The JFK Assassination” by Jacob Hornberger

