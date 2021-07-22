Why are the Vaccines working so much better in the US than in Israel?

Is it plausible that the vaccinated make up 0.8% of COVID deaths in the US but 75% in Israel?

Fauci says that an incredible 99.2% of those who die of COVID in the US are now unvaccinated:

Fauci, the country’s top public health official, has said that in June, 99.2% of Covid deaths in the US could be attributed to those who are unvaccinated.

92% would be a high enough number to raise eyebrows but 99.2% is just incredible. But hey, the better these things work the happier. Who doesn’t love a nice life-saving medical intervention?

The problem is this. In Israel the 60% who are vaccinated instead contributed 75% of the deaths so far in July.

The upper left, the bottom left, and the bottom right are broken down between vaccinated (green) and unvaccinated (red). Orange are vaccinated with one dose.

Vaccinated Israelis are also contributing the clear majority of COVID hospitalizations, and of severe cases.

Some days all new severe hospitalizations are vaccinated Israelis.

Sure enough, the sample size in Israel is small. They’ve had just 12 deaths whole July (of which 9 were vaccinated) so far. Thus one shouldn’t rush to too many conclusions from here.

Also, one always has to keep in mind that the vaccinated are considerably older on average, so it is not surprising that they remain overrepresented among hospitalizations.

Much of the unvaccinated in Israel is made up of children who are not going to end up hospitalized with COVID either way:

Nonetheless, the discrepancy between the vaccine outcome reported by Fauci and reported in Israel is just too big to be accepted without an explanation.

How is it that the 60% vaccinated Israelis contributed 75% of Israeli COVID deaths in July, but the 52% Americans vaccinated by June contributed just 0.8% of deaths that month?

How come the difference in COVID outcomes between the two groups is so much greater in America than in Israel? How come the vaccines work so much better in Americans than in Israelis?

Is the vaccine anti-semitic?