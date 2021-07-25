Freedom? We must seize it for ourselves

LAST Monday’s long-awaited ‘Freedom Day’ brought with it a theoretical end to most restrictions on social contact. In reality, ‘Freedom Day’ was nothing of the sort.

How free are we really, when ‘freedom’ means being forced to wear masks and use Covid passports for travelling, attending events and even going to the pub? As things stand, I fear we will be trapped in a vicious cycle of restrictions being slightly scaled down only to be ramped back up again. If masks and Covid passes are still to be mandatory, it won’t take much to initiate new lockdowns, and so it continues.

What’s more, the ‘pingdemic’ is wreaking havoc across the country. How ironic that in the week England was finally meant to be free, 750,000 children were sent home from school after coming into contact with a Covid case and another 620,000 members of the public were ‘pinged’ by the NHS app and so forced to isolate at home.

This is devastating, and not only for the individuals affected. With so many people stuck at home, hundreds of businesses have warned of crippling staff shortages, some even having to close owing to employees being forced to isolate.

Train services have been delayed or cancelled, bank branches have closed their doors and there’s talk of food shortages after factories were forced to shut.

For 18 months the public have had their liberties stripped away, so for us to move forward from the pandemic we must be granted some element of personal responsibility and freedom of choice. As usual, the Government is promising one thing, then doing quite the opposite. ‘Freedom Day’ is actually our leaders mandating businesses and organisations to push their agenda of fear instead.

With talks of additional lockdowns already gaining momentum, we cannot give up and must continue to fight for our freedoms. At Keep Britain Free, we will not rest until our rightful liberties are restored.