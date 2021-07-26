Poland Lost World War II
Tales of the American Empire | July 22, 2021
World War II began to defend Poland from foreign invaders. Millions of Poles perished as their nation was devastated during the war, yet it remained under foreign rule. Official history suggests that the United States and Britain had no choice but to cede Poland to the Soviets. This is false since the Germans were anxious for peace with the West and had offered to withdraw to 1914 German borders several times. A peace treaty could have been signed with Germany, which may have included the exile of Nazi leaders, perhaps after a military coup. A conditional surrender agreement was never pursued leaving Europe was much worse off after the war.
Related Tale: “Everyone Lost in World War II”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXHxi…
Related Tale: “The American Occupation of Iran 1941-1978”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78yu7…
“The French and British Betrayal of Poland in 1939”; World Future Fund; http://www.worldfuturefund.org/wffmas…
“List of assassination attempts on Adolf Hitler”; Wikipedia; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of…
“Roosevelt’s Fraud at Yalta and the Mirage of the ‘Good War’”; James Bovard; The Future of Freedom Foundation; August 25, 2020; https://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/a…
“Churchill’s Betrayal of Poland”; History Channel; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYJ1_…
From the Archives
Collusion: Franklin Roosevelt, British Intelligence, and the Secret Campaign to Push the US Into War
By Mark Weber – Institute for Historical Review – February 2020
We’ve heard a lot recently about alleged secret and illegal collaboration by prominent Americans with foreign governments. Collusion is widely regarded as so malign and disgraceful that any official who cooperates with a foreign power in an underhanded way is considered unfit to hold public office. In particular, politicians and media commentators have been charging that devious cooperation by Donald Trump with the government of Ukraine or Russia renders him unfit to be President.
However valid such accusations may be, secretive and unlawful collusion by an American leader with a foreign power that subverts the US political process is not new. The most far-reaching and flagrant case was by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1940-41. … continue
