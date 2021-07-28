Who are you calling selfish, Mr Gove?

An open letter to the Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove

Dear Mr Gove,

I UNDERSTAND that you consider people who have decided to decline the experimental mRNA gene therapy injections to be selfish.

This is emotive stuff from the man who stabbed Boris Johnson in the back during the 2016 Conservative Party leadership contest. No doubt you would claim that what you did was for selfless reasons, and who are we to question that? After all, we can’t see inside your soul to judge your motives.

Yet you claim to be able to divine the motives of others. And lo, you tell us that they are all the same. And the motive that you have detected is really quite a second-rate one, as though it is held by so many immature children instead of by thoughtful adults every inch your equal.

How on earth did you obtain these special powers? Please tell us so that we can be guided by your superior wisdom with full confidence that you care for us and have our best interests at heart. Because if you can’t do that we may be forced to infer some rather ugly motives on your part.

Your government, in apparent close co-ordination with governments all round the world, has stated since the very beginning of the Covid-19 saga that it is the goal to inject every single person on the planet with this novel technology. Just as Bill Gates suggests. Just as the Big Pharma companies desire. Just as is necessary to implement your beloved vaccine passport system. (Nice trip to Israel, Mr Gove? Did you learn a lot about passports there?)

Oh yes, I’m enjoying this game of attributing motives to others. And don’t you live in a lovely big glass-house of transparent motives? Yes, this is fun.

Are you salivating at the prospect of being a member of the nomenklatura? Of relegating the unvaccinated to the status of Untouchables, all the better to manoeuvre them into the trapped lower caste that you have been so successful in creating for the good people of Britain who believed the tissue of lies that you have gulled them with?

Let me survey a few of the first-rate motives that the unvaccinated may have for keeping themselves free of your desperate remedy.

It turns out that:

the mRNA injections don’t prevent infections, transmission or hospitalisation, despite the grandiose promises;

the mRNA injections don’t stay in the muscle where injected, but travel all round the body to the heart, brain and reproductive organs;

medium and long term safety information is unavailable thanks to rush, rush, rush policies;

there are safe, cheap and effective treatments available that work well against Covid-19;

thousands upon thousands of deaths are being reported worldwide soon after the injections.

You see, Mr Gove, there are other reasons available, if you care to look.

In closing, I’d like to say that I don’t trust you because I doubt your motivations. But I can’t look into your soul. If you have one.

Yours very sincerely,

The Unvaccinated