Booster Jabs To Be Offered To 32 Million Brits From September

It is being reported this morning that booster jabs will be offered to 32 million Britons from next month. Pharmacies will play a key role in delivering 2.5 million doses a week.

It is hoped that while pharmacies administer the booster jabs, GP surgeries and hospitals can tackle the backlog of patients who are waiting for other treatments. According to The Telegraph :

All adults aged 50 and over, as well as the immuno-suppressed, will be offered the booster jabs. The campaign could start as soon as Sept 6, which would see the rollout completed by early December if it goes to plan. It is hoped the timetable will leave at least a fortnight for the final people vaccinated to benefit from the jab’s effect before Christmas. Proposals have been drawn up for the covid-19 vaccine to be co-administered alongside the flu jab with one injection in each arm mooted.

Apparently, ministers are considering giving people a different booster shot to the one they got for their first and second dose. Nobody in the mainstream media is asking any questions about the dangers of giving people two vaccines at once.

Nor is anyone questioning the need for booster jabs. As the flu jab rarely works (Google that statement if you don’t believe me) and they claimed that flu disappeared last year, how can they possibly prepare a jab for it?

As usual, the MSM is deaf dumb and blind. Nothing to see here. I’m beginning to get fairly alarmed. What sort of pressure will be brought to bear on people like me who will continue to tell them to stick their jabs where the sun doesn’t shine?

I don’t expect to travel internationally ever again. My days of going to concerts, the theatre, the cinema and restaurants are over. It’s devastating, but I can cope. However, they won’t stop there. They’ll do everything in their power, short of mandating the jabs, to coerce the rest of us to give in. It’s going to be a long Winter.