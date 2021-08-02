Aletho News

“This Is Not the Country That I Grew Up In”: Australian Widow Arrested for Exercising Near Home

By Michael Curzon  • The Daily Sceptic • August 2, 2021

Following reports of the Australian army being deployed to ensure citizens are abiding by strict lockdown rules, an elderly Sydney resident has written to the Australian about being arrested for exercising near her home. Police officers interpreted this as an offence because the resident, a widow, was wearing a sign and walking in an area she rarely visited. Her letter, republished below, highlights the lengths to which the Australian authorities are going to keep citizens under control.

I am a 78 year-old widow who chose to exercise in the Sydney central business district (CBD) on Saturday. I wore a sign saying: “Not happy, Gladys.” I was alone, I am fully vaccinated and I was wearing a mask.

I was stopped by police and asked what I was doing. I said I was exercising within 10km of my home. They told me I was not allowed to wear a sign while exercising. Both they and I were very respectful but I was arrested on the grounds that, as I did not normally exercise in the CBD, and was wearing a sign, I was protesting and not exercising.

This is not the country that I grew up in. And the really sad thing is that there will be so many who have been intimidated into cringing cowardice and who will just say of me: “Stupid old biddy, serves her right for not just being obedient.”

Mary M Ancich, Birchgrove, Queensland

  1. Well, this is egregiously outrageous….

    Defund the Aussie police?

    Comment by roberthstiver | August 2, 2021 | Reply

  2. “They told me I was not allowed to wear a sign while exercising”.

    I very much doubt that the Cops would arrest anyone for “wearing a sign”(unless it was offensive). Australians love nothing better than “poking their noses at pomposity”. I find this report hard to believe quite frankly. And, I think our police have got more important things to worry about, than picking on an old woman exercising.

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | August 2, 2021 | Reply


