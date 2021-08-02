Why would you institute get tough policies and mandates exactly when the data show the vaccines are very leaky?

If your vaccine doesn’t necessarily protect you or me very well, you can’t achieve herd immunity and there is no societal justification to mandate the shot, or squeeze the unvaccinated.

Supposedly, CDC just figured this out. More to the point, the media just started reporting on it, mostly because of a leaked set of CDC slides.

So, it would appear that the only reason to get tough about the shots right now, would be to get them into arms before the public realizes the benefits are rapidly shrinking.

Pfizer applied for a full license, which would be the necessary condition to legally mandate the shots. But a poorly conceived and argued Office of Legal Counsel “opinion” was issued last week. It argues that mandates could be imposed under EUA.

It is unlikely that the feds would issue such a charged and difficult-to-defend document unless they needed it. They only need it if a license is not coming soon. Which suggests FDA has cold feet. Which is something new, considering how they licensed remdesivir. The data they have must be pretty bad. Maybe they are waiting for more data that will look better?

Just speculating…