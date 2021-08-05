Aletho News

German Pathologist: Fatal Consequences of Vaccinations Underestimated

German pathologists like Schirmacher dare to question the official script on vaccine safety
21 Wire | August 4, 2021

Dr. Peter Schirmacher, who serves as Director at the Pathological Institute of the University of Heidelberg, is sounding the alarm on fatal vaccine injuries after performing over forty autopsies on people who had died within two weeks of receiving their COVID shot.

The German daily, Augsburger Allgemeinereports:

“Schirmacher assumes that 30 to 40 percent of them died from the vaccination. In his opinion, the frequency of fatal consequences of vaccinations is underestimated – a politically explosive statement in times when the vaccination campaign is losing momentum, the Delta variant is spreading rapidly and restrictions on non-vaccinated people are being discussed.”

Right on cue, a flurry of criticism has moved on Schirmacher, including from inside Chancellor Merkel’s administration, calling his findings “incomprehensible.”

Schirmacher, who also leads a state-subsidized autopsy project on people who have ‘died from Covid-19,’ recently expanded his work to include the autopsies on people who died after being vaccinated.

Germany’s Federal Association of German Pathologists has stepped up to defend Schirmacher, supporting the urgent need to perform more autopsies on deceased vaccinated people.

  1. It is refreshing to see that Germany is supporting this man and this kind of investigation. It is a shame that the U.S. is not. In fact, they are persecuting those who do. We could learn from Germany

    Like

    Comment by Sarah | August 5, 2021 | Reply


