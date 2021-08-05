‘Israel’ Dared to Bomb Only Barrens: Balance of Deterrence with Hezbollah Still Valid
Al-Manar | August 5, 2021
Although the latest Zionist aerial aggression on Lebanon is considered unprecedented since the all-out war in 2006, scrutinizing it thoroughly can indicate clearly that the enemy could break the rules of engagement on the Lebanese borders.
Two out of three anonymous missiles, which were fired on Thursday at noon from Lebanon, fell in the barrens of the settlement, Kiryat Shmona, and caused a major fire.
In response, the Zionist artillery bombed immediately an open area in Al-Khiyam plain as well as barrens of other villages.
However, the Zionist circles considered that the response was not up to the challenge, so the enemy decided to escalate the situation.
The Israeli air force decided to participate in the aggression, launching overnight air raids on Al-Mahmoudiyeh barrens as well as other open areas.
Meanwhile, Zionist military circles stressed that the occupation entity is not interested in escalating the confrontation on the borders with Lebanon, adding that this explains why the Israeli air strikes on Lebanon targeted only barrens.
Thus, the enemy did not dare to strike other than barrens during its aggression on southern Lebanon, and the balance of deterrence on the borders, maintained by Hezbollah is still valid.
August 5, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | Israel, Lebanon, Zionism
