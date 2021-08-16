Aletho News

Hamas congratulates Afghan people on liberating their land

Palestine Information Center – August 16, 2021

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM – The Hamas Movement has congratulated the Muslim Afghan people on liberating their land from the American occupation.

In a press release on Monday, Hamas said that the victory that was achieved by the Taliban Movement and its courageous leadership came as a culmination to its long struggle against the American occupation over the past 20 years.

Hamas said that the ousting of the US occupation and allies from Afghanistan proved that victory is the destiny of every occupied nation struggling for the liberation of its homeland.

Finally, the Movement has wished the Afghan people and its leadership every success in achieving unity, stability and prosperity in their liberated land.

August 16, 2021 - Posted by | Illegal Occupation, Solidarity and Activism | ,

  1. Hear, hear! Viva Afghanistan! Viva Hamas! Viva a strong, unified, free Palestine!–sooner, please.

    Comment by roberthstiver | August 16, 2021 | Reply


