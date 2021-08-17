Emmanuel Macron’s Covid ‘health pass’ tyranny reveals the true extremism of globalist faux-centrism

Macron was billed as the ‘moderate candidate’ in the 2017 French presidential election but there’s nothing moderate about this authoritarian who has transformed France into a police state under the guise of countering a virus.

A few weeks ago, I was in the picturesque Suffolk coastal resort of Southwold. There is a large mural of the novelist George Orwell – who once lived there – at the entrance of the renovated pier. It couldn’t have been a more appropriate moment to be reminded of the author of ‘1984’ for, in 2021, we are truly living in Orwellian times. Almost everything we are being told is an inversion of the truth. Extreme policies are being enacted across much of the Western world by those claiming to be ‘moderates’, while those who oppose the removal of basic, inalienable human freedoms and making them conditional on taking a new-on-the-market vaccine, or proving one’s ‘health status’, are the ones being labelled ‘extremists’ – and categorised by the elite’s propagandists as either ‘far-right’ or ‘hard-left’.

Nowhere is this better illustrated than in France.

It is now obligatory to present a ‘Pass sanitaire’ – proving you have been vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19 or have recovered from the virus, to gain access to cafes, restaurants, health centres, libraries, department stores, long-distance trains and a whole host of public places. France has gone from a relatively free society to a 1940s-style ‘Where are your papers?’ state in an incredibly short time and without any proper parliamentary scrutiny or public debate. Macron the ‘moderate’ has turned into Macron the dictator.

What’s happened is deeply shocking – and worth more than one ‘Zut alors!’ – but actually not at all surprising when one considers what Macron’s brand of politics represents and in whose interests he governs (spoiler alert: it’s not the ordinary French people).

Back in 2017 – when ’centrists’ were hailing a new ‘French Revolution’ – I warned on this platform about the likely next president. “The so-called ‘outsider’ Macron is nothing of the sort. It’s a very strange ‘revolution’ indeed if the end result is the installation in the Elysee Palace of a neo-liberal pro-austerity investment banker (and Bilderberg attendee) heavily favoured by the establishment.”

I continued: “The likely success of Macron in round two won’t be a revolution, but the very opposite. It’ll represent a stunning victory for the French and globalist elites who’ve maintained their grip on power in an era of massive public discontent.”

I might also have added that in 2016 Macron was listed as one of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders. You really couldn’t have anyone better than to usher in the WEF’s dystopian ‘Great Reset’ in France, could you?

Of course, ‘Health Passes’ – which, if they are allowed to be rolled out completely, will morph, as surely as night follows day, into digitized ID cards, and a fully fledged Chinese-style social credit system, are an integral part of the controlling-the-plebs, globalist project. It’s a project that ‘centrists’ and ‘moderates’ are at the forefront of promoting – just as they promoted the ‘War on Terror’, and a succession of illegal Middle Eastern/North African wars.

Consider this. Tony Blair was Britain’s leading advocate for war with Iraq in 2003. In 2021, Tony Blair is Britain’s leading advocate for vaccine passports. “I think you’re going to the stage where it’s going to be very hard for people to do a lot of normal life unless they can prove their vaccination status,” the Blair creature said earlier this year. In June, he said it was ‘time to distinguish for the purpose of freedom from restriction’ between those who have and haven’t had the vaccine.

Blair openly admitted: “Of course we are discriminating between vaccinated and unvaccinated,” yet the medical apartheid which he is so brazenly promoting is still presented by much of the media as a ‘moderate’ proposal. Meanwhile, those who oppose vaccine passports – and treating the unvaccinated as lepers who should be shunned by society – are smeared as ‘anti-vaxxers’ – a highly weaponised term meant to place someone outside the parameters of acceptable debate.

The truth is that what is today billed by establishment media as ‘centrism’ and ‘moderation’ is in fact the polar opposite. The conservative commentator Peter Hitchens was absolutely right to say that Blairism – which has become hegemonic not just in Britain but across the Western world – was much more extreme than Corbynism, which was actually only revived traditionally British radicalism. Hitchens said that Blairism was more ‘left-wing’ but that’s only true in a limited cultural sense.

Blairism can best be seen as global-elite, monopoly-finance capital-favouring freedom-destroying authoritarianism with a PR covering of wokery to make it appear ‘progressive’.

You only have to follow the money trail to see what’s behind extreme centrism – and in particular the push for vaccine passports. Tony Blair’s ‘Institute for Global Change’ has received generous funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which it lists as one of its ‘partners’. We know Gates’ links to the World Economic Forum. All roads in this ‘new normal’ operation lead back to Davos. That ain’t no ‘tin-foil hat conspiracy theory’ bruv, but rather a conspiracy fact.

A global agenda is quite clearly being implemented, with France being the European ‘trial’ case for vaccine passports. If the large, growing, and inspiring public protests force Macron to drop the scheme, other countries (including Britain, whose government says it wants to introduce jabs-only vaccine passports in October) will get cold feet about implementation too. But if France’s Blairite president succeeds? Let’s not even contemplate that nightmare scenario.