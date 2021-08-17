Escape from New York: Mayor Decrees Vaccine Mandate for All Businesses, Venues

New York City is the latest casualty in the current wave of fascism sweeping through the major western countries.

This week, the Mayor of New York declared his to be the first major city in the United States to mandate mandatory vaccines for all indoor facilities and businesses, including all entertainment venues, gyms, pools, indoor dining, cafes, bars, museums, and retail outlets. All of these premises will soon be ‘off-limits’ for any employees and customers who refuse to be injected with the unlicensed experimental GMO ‘vaccine’ gene-jab.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, declared his unprecedented unitary rule over the city, bypassing the normal democratic process by signing an executive order which is said to begin on Tuesday, August 17th with enforcement of his decree coming into full effect on Monday, September 13th.

In true Orwellian fashion, he has named this new medical apartheid regime the “Key to NYC.”

De Blasio is threatening harsh punishments for any resident who defies his executive diktat, with fines starting at $1,000 for failure to comply with his vaccine mandate, and with fines that will increase progressively for repeat offenses. The Mayor has not yet specified whether or not punishments will include arrest and imprisonment for any repeat offenders.

“We made a decision a few weeks ago, the whole ball game is vaccination and once you make that kind of profound strategic decision you throw everything you got at it,” said De Blasio during the press announcement.

Stating he will only accept full compliance from the city’s 8 million residents, he warned, “We’re not interested in half measures.”

The Mayor openly admitted that his decree is especially targeting young people in their 20s and 30s, stating that he intends to coerce them into accepting the experimental COVID injection, as they are the primary target demographic “who needs to be convinced that it’s so powerful to be vaccinated.”

De Blassio went on to say, “New Yorkers, we love our arts, culture, entertainment, restaurants…. knowing that is the way you connect with these things through vaccination – is going to move people to get vaccinated.”

De Blasio then announced he intends to run a multimillion dollar propaganda campaign, paid for by city taxpayers, designed to condition residents to comply with his new executive decree.

Technocrats in the city’s public health coterie also added that they would pursue serious fraud charges against anyone caught using a fake vaccination card.

“A fake vaccination card constitutes fraud and will be prosecuted as fraud by that individual,” said Dr. David Chokshi, NYC Health Commissioner.

Chokshi added that a special line has been set up to report on any residents suspected of faking their proof of vaccination, warning, “We will have recourse for people to report if they are encountering fake vaccination cards, both at the city level through 311 as well as through the state attorney general’s office.”

Businesses and venues will be expected to ask members of the public for both proof of vaccination along with a photo ID ‘to prove they are who they say they are.’ … Full article