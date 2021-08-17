Facebook suspends news outlet for reporting on latest Hunter Biden story

In the midst of the most recent Hunter Biden scandal, Facebook has removed some posts about the story and temporarily suspended a news outlet for reporting on it.

It seems to be perfectly obvious that Facebook would censor on behalf of the President’s son as they’ve done it before.

Facebook had initially prevented the spread of a bombshell exposé written about Hunter during the 2020 election. It was that exposé that disclosed what happened to Hunter’s previously missing laptop and raised questions about Biden’s business dealings.

Social media platforms began to delete mentions of the story and shut down accounts that reported on it.

However, in this new scandal, Facebook seems to be running to Hunter’s defense again.

Biden was caught on video with an alleged prostitute in a video published by the British newspaper Daily Mail, describing how Russian drug traffickers may be blackmailing him over a stolen laptop (not the one described in the initial New York Post article).

The video then shows Hunter alleging that there are possibly incriminating videos of him “doing crazy fucking sex” on the laptop but showed no nudity.

Facebook took down The Western Journal’s coverage of the controversy from its platform on Thursday. Amidst all the action, The Western Journal was also barred from streaming on the platform for the next 30 days.

Despite being highly edited to hide the identity of the alleged prostitute, the video, according to Facebook, appears to be in violation of Facebook’s “standards on adult sexual exploitation.”

Certain New York Post and Daily Mail stories also appear to have been subject to Facebook restrictions relating to their coverage of the controversy. When some attempted to share those stories in Messenger, they are prompted with an error notice that reads, “Your message couldn’t be sent because it includes content that other people on Facebook have reported as abusive.”

