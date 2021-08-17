STOP THE MANDATE

Aletho News

Data Dumper | August 16, 2021

Dr. Ryan Cole – Health Freedom Idaho, August 11, 2021

I am NOT anti-vaccine. I am pro- good science. My body, my choice.

Step back and look at the data and forget the politics. A quick analysis of the situation without fear and media hype. We need to have courage and logic and approach this in a manner the preserves liberty and protects people.

It is criminal these mandates for our young people.

Leave the kids alone, they survived this 100%. We are seeing a 200% increase in heart damage in our young men after this. This damage is scarring the heart, that’s long-term! This is unethical, and a violation of morality.

This new ‘variant is a ‘scarient’. This is turning into what all coronaviruses turn into – a common cold.

If you want to be a subject in an experiment and think it’s going to be a benefit to you. Your body your choice, be fully informed about what your risks are.
We shouldn’t be coercing people into a shot where one of the potential side effects is death!

August 17, 2021

