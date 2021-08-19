DR. REINER FUELLMICH INTERVIEWS DR. WAHOME NGARE (KENYA)
August 14, 2021
Dr. Wahome Ngare (Kenya) outlines the history of vaccines in Kenya to present day situation which seems like a rapid prescription for mass depopulation.
Credit to Corona Ausschuss – Ausweichkanal
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
August 19, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Supremacism, Social Darwinism, Timeless or most popular, Video | Africa, COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Perspectives on the Pandemic – Episode 19 – Dr. Peter McCollough
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Fear Is Contagious and Used to Control You
By Dr. Joseph Mercola | June 18, 2021
Governments are using fear to control and manipulate their citizens. That has now been admitted by members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behavior (SPI-B), a subcommittee that advises the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) in the U.K. And they should know, because they advocated for it, and now say it was a regrettable mistake. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,900,943 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Tom Clark on Influenza Vaccination Linked t… roberthstiver on Israel’s Lawyer Speaks Up papasha408 on Facebook suspends news outlet… Martillo on Facebook suspends news outlet… Martillo on Israel’s Lawyer Speaks Up brianharryaustralia on Cattle don’t cause global warm… papasha408 on Cattle don’t cause global warm… papasha408 on Facebook suspends news outlet… Kathy on Escape from New York: Mayor De… brianharryaustralia on ‘Deny and accuse somebody else… brianharryaustralia on Cattle don’t cause global warm… Pip on STOP THE MANDATE
Aletho News
- DR. REINER FUELLMICH INTERVIEWS DR. WAHOME NGARE (KENYA) August 19, 2021
- Is Natural Immunity More Effective Than the COVID Shot? August 18, 2021
- Perspectives on the Pandemic – Episode 19 – DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH (1 OF 2) August 18, 2021
- ‘Deny and accuse somebody else’: FBI told informant in Michigan governor ‘kidnap’ plot to slander another man August 18, 2021
- Cattle don’t cause global warming, they’re already net zero August 18, 2021
- Israel’s Lawyer Speaks Up August 17, 2021
- The Persian Gulf is Once Again at the Center of Western Provocations August 17, 2021
- Facebook suspends news outlet for reporting on latest Hunter Biden story August 17, 2021
- Businesses Are Refusing to Enforce France’s Vaccine Passport August 17, 2021
- Emmanuel Macron’s Covid ‘health pass’ tyranny reveals the true extremism of globalist faux-centrism August 17, 2021
- Escape from New York: Mayor Decrees Vaccine Mandate for All Businesses, Venues August 17, 2021
- Massive fraud in reporting vaccine injuries; withheld data, pretense of “safe and effective” August 17, 2021
- Can ‘Big Brother’ Save You From a Virus? August 17, 2021
- STOP THE MANDATE August 17, 2021
- CDC Records: 12,791 DEAD and 682,873 Injuries Following COVID-19 Experimental Shots August 17, 2021
- The IPCC Report & the Pivot from Covid to Climate August 17, 2021
- Sheriff who used “pre-crime” algorithm to target “would-be” criminals will face trial August 16, 2021
- What Afghanistan’s Saigon moment teaches us about America’s ‘humanitarian wars’ August 16, 2021
OffGuardian
- The Propaganda War (Part II) August 18, 2021
- 6 Questions we NEED to ask about Afghanistan August 17, 2021
- The IPCC Report & the Pivot from Covid to Climate August 16, 2021
Richie Allen
- PayPal Closed The Richie Allen Show Account Without Warning Or Reason August 18, 2021
- Live Comment 16th-19th August 2021 August 14, 2021
- The Richie Allen Show Is On Hiatus Until Monday August 23rd August 5, 2021
- AstraZeneca Clot-Shot Linked To Yet Another Death August 5, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Propaganda War (Part II) August 13, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Israel to leverage Afghanistan exit to get US to ‘flex muscle’ against Iran August 18, 2021
- ‘Israel’s Lawyer’ et al promote US militarism, anti-Iran policies August 18, 2021
- Israeli bulldozers demolish Palestinian kindergarten August 17, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Another Round Of Anti-Science From The IPCC August 19, 2021
- Fact Checking The BBC–John Redwood August 18, 2021
- Green Job Plan August 17, 2021
- Hydrogen Ready Boilers & The Cost Of EV Infrastructure August 17, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Does a high fibre diet prevent disease? August 8, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply