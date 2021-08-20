CHICKENPOX PARTIES AND VARICELLAZOSTERVIRUS?
Sam Bailey | August 17, 2021
Why did Chickenpox parties go out of fashion? What causes Chickenpox, is there a virus and what’s the deal with the Varicella vaccine?
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Check out my website: https://drsambailey.com
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&cmsp=snippet–srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell’s Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact admin@drsambailey.com
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Forbes – Why Chickenpox Parties Are A Bad Idea: https://web.archive.org/web/20201223101436/https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2019/03/23/why-chickenpox-parties-are-a-bad-idea/
2. Lewiston Sun Journal – April 4, 2001: Chickenpox parties a thing of the past – Dr Paul Donohue
3. Forbes – Chickenpox Outbreak In NC School: Why You Should Get The Chickenpox Vaccine: https://web.archive.org/web/20201108132433/https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2018/11/21/chickenpox-outbreak-in-nc-school-why-you-should-get-the-chickenpox-vaccine/
4. CDC – Chickenpox (Varicella): https://www.cdc.gov/chickenpox/index.html
5. Chickenpox – Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chickenpox
6. Varicella Zoster Virus Infection: Clinical Features, Molecular Pathogenesis of Disease, and Latency: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2754837/
7. Age-specific incidence of chickenpox: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7800783/
8. A History of Experimental Virology – Alfred Grafe, Springer-Verlag, 1991
9. Experimentelle Ubertragungen von Herpes zoster auf Menschen und die Beziehungen von Herpes zoster zu Variellen (Experimental transmissions of herpes zoster to humans and the relationship of herpes zoster to varicella) – Karl Kundratitz, 18 Jan 1925
10. Factors influencing quantitative isolation of varicella-zoster virus: https://journals.asm.org/doi/epdf/10.1128/jcm.19.6.880-883.1984
11. CDC – Laboratory Confirmation of Suspected Varicella: https://www.cdc.gov/chickenpox/lab-testing/lab-tests.html
12. The Contagion Myth – Tom Cowan and Sally Morell: https://drtomcowan.com/products/the-contagion-myth
13. Febrile infectious childhood diseases in the history of cancer patients and matched control: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S030698779890055X
14. Update on trends in varicella mortality during the varicella vaccine era—United States, 1990–2016: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2018.1480283
15. Herpes Zoster Following Varicella Vaccination in Children: https://www.mdedge.com/dermatology/article/132772/pediatrics/herpes-zoster-following-varicella-vaccination-children
16. Childhood Shingles Resulting from Chickenpox Vaccination: “Rare” or Predictable?: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/vaccine-safety/childhood-shingles-resulting-from-chickenpox-vaccination-rare-or-predictable/
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to admin@drsambailey.com
…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKrfxMWyGto
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply