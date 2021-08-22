This Week in the New Normal #3

1. UNIVERSITIES PUNISHING UNVACCINATED STUDENTS

Universities in the United States are issuing fines to any students who refused to take the Covid “vaccine”, according to a report from Zero Hedge.

West Virginia Wesleyan College, announced a few weeks ago that it will fine any unvaccinated student $750. Whilst Connecticut-based Quinnipiac University will fine them $100 per week increasing in $25 increments (equal to $2250 for the first semester).

Not only that, but unvaccinated students will also be denied internet access. In the modern age, attempting to function in an academic institution without access to the internet, emails or digital learning resources is almost impossible. So this is essentially a mandate under any other name.

Some bigger colleges have already started putting full-on mandates in place.

Other campuses are instituting “testing fees” of over $1500, but only for the unvaccinated. This is in spite of the fact vaccinated people are capable of testing positive for Covid.

2. “THE GREAT JOBS RESET”

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is the big daddy when it comes to pushing out the Great Reset, it’s the brainchild of their Chairman Klaus Schwab after all, and this past week they have unveiled their latest project. It’s called the “Jobs Reset Summit”.

The summit discusses, among other things, the alleged “impact of the pandemic” on employment. Bemoaning the loss of an estimated 255 million full-time jobs from the global economy, without ever mentioning (naturally) that these job losses had nothing to do with Covid, and everything to do with lockdown policies which were never intended to stop the spread of any virus.

The most alarming position to come out of this summit, however, was definitely a tweet that stated:

Get your COVID-19 jab – or you could face consequences from your employer #COVID19 #JobsReset21

Clearly supporting the idea that unvaccinated people should face censure, or even termination, from their employers. Just like they did with their “You’ll own nothing and be happy” article, they deleted the tweet and re-titled the article after a somewhat negative reaction.

Fortunately, once something is on the internet, it’s there forever.

3. YET MORE CASHLESS SOCIETY BS

The march toward a cashless society continues apace. We’ve been told already that cash is bad for the environment, and also contaminated with germs and drugs. Now the press is simply treating the cashless future as a fait acompli

This week alone there are articles about how Brazil, and India, and Saudi Arabia will all be cashless in the near future. China isn’t far behind.

Forgettable Guardian columnists are writing faux nostalgia puff-pieces about missing cash when it’s gone. Parishes are ditching collection plates for QR codes.

It seems the argument phase is over, definitely over. And what brought that on? Well Covid, of course. Multiple publications have been more than clear that the “pandemic” produced a “the viral spread of cashless society” and that a “cashless society is closer thanks to corona”.

It seems the totally real (and not-at-all agenda-driven) pandemic has accidentally facilitated the rise of a highly controlling government policy, which was around years before “Covid” even existed.

Weird how many times that’s happened in the last 18 months.

4. NO TRANSPLANTS FOR THE UNVAXXED

This week hospitals in both the USA and Ireland have admitted to removing unvaccinated patients from the donor organ waiting list.

Beaumont Hospital in Ireland sent out letters recommending doctors remove all unvaccinated patients from the kidney transplant waiting list. Whilst a man in Washington state was told he would not be considered for a heart transplant as long as he declined the Covid jab. Other patients in the same hospital, the University of Washington Medical Center, are reportedly in the same position.

The good news is that the public outcry was so intense, that the Beaumont hospital was forced to reverse its decision within days of the story breaking. But this policy will not go away, and just become more covert as it spreads.

BONUS: CREEPY SPEECH OF THE WEEK

Whoever runs the corporate puppet that lives inside Justin Trudeau’s skin has clearly decided it’s time for him to shake his rather inneffectual image and try and become a forceful public speaker. In a “strongman” speech in the run-up to the Canadian elections, Trudeau worked himself into a frenzy on vaccination:

"If you don't want to get vaccinated, that's your choice. But don't think you can get on a plane or a train beside vaccinated people and put them at risk!" #elxn44 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/SZHOlsxmEX — Pundit Class (@punditclass) August 20, 2021

“If you don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s your choice. But don’t think you can get on a plane or a train beside vaccinated people and put them at risk!”

A tip for the future though – if you’re going to have the blandest man in the world try and excite a crowd, give him more than 80 people to work with. That said, however poorly delivered and however lukewarm the reception, the sentiment itself is very unsettling. Full on segregation in Canada. As someone remarked to us on Telegram, “instead of the back of the bus, it’s now no bus at all.”

IT’S NOT ALL BAD…

We’ve got the usual protests in France, Australia and all over the world to report this week. It’s also in the news that Denmark will be abandoning all Coronavirus measures from October first… but whether that’s truly good news remains to be seen.

However, this week’s main entry for INAB comes in the form of a music video that tells the whole story:

You can follow Lukas Lion on youtube or Instagram, and stream the song on Spotify, Apple music and other platforms.

We’d also remind everyone in the UK that next Saturday, the 28th August, is the Unite for Freedom “Freedom Carnival” protest in London (and maybe other cities around the country). You can also follow their telegram channel for updates.

All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the Department of Homeland Security and Council on Foreign Relations dialling up the “terrorism threat”, or Australia’s new “national resilience centre”.