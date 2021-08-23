21,766 Dead Over 2 Million Injured (50% Serious): EU’s Database of Adverse Reactions for COVID-19 Shots

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 21,766 fatalities, and 2,074,410 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through August 14, 2021 there are 21,766 deaths and 2,074,410 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, half of them (1,021,867 ) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through August 14, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer – 10,616 deaths and 833,498 injuries to 14/08/2021

22,844 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 135 deaths

22,132 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,591 deaths

208 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 16 deaths

10,953 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths

563 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

12,887 Eye disorders incl. 24 deaths

75,021 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 454 deaths

220,575 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,013 deaths

893 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 49 deaths

9,094 Immune system disorders incl. 58 deaths

27,018 Infections and infestations incl. 1037 deaths

10,454 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 158 deaths

20,892 Investigations incl. 342 deaths

6,172 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 188 deaths

112,364 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 133 deaths

605 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 51 deaths

148,477 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,171 deaths

910 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 29 deaths

152 Product issues incl. 1 death

14,950 Psychiatric disorders incl. 141 deaths

2,763 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 169 deaths

10,909 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

36,913 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,268 deaths

40,358 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 92 deaths

1,416 Social circumstances incl. 13 deaths

651 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 28 deaths

23,324 Vascular disorders incl. 439 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna – 5,600 deaths and 229,430 injuries to 14/08/2021

4,341 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 49 deaths

6,744 Cardiac disorders incl. 614 deaths

89 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 deaths

2,916 Ear and labyrinth disorders

179 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

3,579 Eye disorders incl. 13 deaths

20,063 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 205 deaths

61,894 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,232 deaths

372 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 20 deaths

1,926 Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths

6,597 Infections and infestations incl. 340 deaths

4,944 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 105 deaths

4,556 Investigations incl. 107 deaths

2,230 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 129 deaths

28,909 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 111 deaths

275 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 29 deaths

40,922 Nervous system disorders incl. 572 deaths

463 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 5 deaths

46 Product issues

4,510 Psychiatric disorders incl. 96 deaths

1,364 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 93 deaths

2,012 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

10,046 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 528 deaths

12,375 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 47 deaths

966 Social circumstances incl. 20 deaths

732 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 56 deaths

6,380 Vascular disorders incl. 215 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 4,740 deaths and 947,675 injuries to 14/08/2021

11,297 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 194 deaths

15,757 Cardiac disorders incl. 550 deaths

137 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths

11,013 Ear and labyrinth disorders

457 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths

16,608 Eye disorders incl. 19 deaths

93,703 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 241 deaths

249,973 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,166 deaths

770 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 44 deaths

3,770 Immune system disorders incl. 19 deaths

23,056 Infections and infestations incl. 298 deaths

10,571 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 130 deaths

20,678 Investigations incl. 108 deaths

11,336 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 65 deaths

144,069 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 66 deaths

477 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 15 deaths

198,450 Nervous system disorders incl. 755 deaths

391 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 9 deaths

146 Product issues incl. 1 death

17,784 Psychiatric disorders incl. 40 deaths

3,449 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 45 deaths

12,080 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death

33,058 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 560 deaths

43,592 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 31 deaths

1,182 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

1,040 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 21 deaths

22,831 Vascular disorders incl. 349 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : – 810 deaths and 63,807 injuries to 14/08/2021

585 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 24 deaths

988 Cardiac disorders incl. 103 deaths

24 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

425 Ear and labyrinth disorders

27 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

836 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths

6,041 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 28 deaths

16,787 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 201 deaths

80 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 7 deaths

260 Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths

1,086 Infections and infestations incl. 27 deaths

578 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 11 deaths

3,319 Investigations incl. 56 deaths

341 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 13 deaths

10,533 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 19 deaths

26 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths

13,528 Nervous system disorders incl. 101 deaths

23 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

19 Product issues

794 Psychiatric disorders incl. 9 deaths

230 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 9 deaths

484 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

2,155 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 64 deaths

1,893 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 3 deaths

164 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths

490 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 31 deaths

2,091 Vascular disorders incl. 86 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

More COVID Shots on the Way

In spite of all these recorded injuries and deaths, most countries around the world are now preparing to roll out a 3rd Pfizer “booster” shot, as well as authorizing the COVID shots for young children, under the age of 12.

While the alleged COVID-19 “virus” has almost NO impact on deaths among young people, tragically, we cannot say the same for the experimental shots.