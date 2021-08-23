21,766 Dead Over 2 Million Injured (50% Serious): EU’s Database of Adverse Reactions for COVID-19 Shots
By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | August 18, 2021
The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 21,766 fatalities, and 2,074,410 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.
A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.
The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)
So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.
The EudraVigilance database reports that through August 14, 2021 there are 21,766 deaths and 2,074,410 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
- COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
- COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
From the total of injuries recorded, half of them (1,021,867 ) are serious injuries.
“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”
A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.
Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*
Here is the summary data through August 14, 2021.
Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer – 10,616 deaths and 833,498 injuries to 14/08/2021
- 22,844 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 135 deaths
- 22,132 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,591 deaths
- 208 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 16 deaths
- 10,953 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
- 563 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 12,887 Eye disorders incl. 24 deaths
- 75,021 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 454 deaths
- 220,575 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,013 deaths
- 893 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 49 deaths
- 9,094 Immune system disorders incl. 58 deaths
- 27,018 Infections and infestations incl. 1037 deaths
- 10,454 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 158 deaths
- 20,892 Investigations incl. 342 deaths
- 6,172 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 188 deaths
- 112,364 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 133 deaths
- 605 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 51 deaths
- 148,477 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,171 deaths
- 910 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 29 deaths
- 152 Product issues incl. 1 death
- 14,950 Psychiatric disorders incl. 141 deaths
- 2,763 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 169 deaths
- 10,909 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 36,913 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,268 deaths
- 40,358 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 92 deaths
- 1,416 Social circumstances incl. 13 deaths
- 651 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 28 deaths
- 23,324 Vascular disorders incl. 439 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna – 5,600 deaths and 229,430 injuries to 14/08/2021
- 4,341 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 49 deaths
- 6,744 Cardiac disorders incl. 614 deaths
- 89 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 deaths
- 2,916 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 179 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 3,579 Eye disorders incl. 13 deaths
- 20,063 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 205 deaths
- 61,894 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,232 deaths
- 372 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 20 deaths
- 1,926 Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 6,597 Infections and infestations incl. 340 deaths
- 4,944 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 105 deaths
- 4,556 Investigations incl. 107 deaths
- 2,230 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 129 deaths
- 28,909 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 111 deaths
- 275 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 29 deaths
- 40,922 Nervous system disorders incl. 572 deaths
- 463 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 5 deaths
- 46 Product issues
- 4,510 Psychiatric disorders incl. 96 deaths
- 1,364 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 93 deaths
- 2,012 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 10,046 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 528 deaths
- 12,375 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 47 deaths
- 966 Social circumstances incl. 20 deaths
- 732 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 56 deaths
- 6,380 Vascular disorders incl. 215 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 4,740 deaths and 947,675 injuries to 14/08/2021
- 11,297 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 194 deaths
- 15,757 Cardiac disorders incl. 550 deaths
- 137 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 11,013 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 457 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
- 16,608 Eye disorders incl. 19 deaths
- 93,703 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 241 deaths
- 249,973 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,166 deaths
- 770 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 44 deaths
- 3,770 Immune system disorders incl. 19 deaths
- 23,056 Infections and infestations incl. 298 deaths
- 10,571 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 130 deaths
- 20,678 Investigations incl. 108 deaths
- 11,336 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 65 deaths
- 144,069 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 66 deaths
- 477 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 15 deaths
- 198,450 Nervous system disorders incl. 755 deaths
- 391 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 9 deaths
- 146 Product issues incl. 1 death
- 17,784 Psychiatric disorders incl. 40 deaths
- 3,449 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 45 deaths
- 12,080 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
- 33,058 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 560 deaths
- 43,592 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 31 deaths
- 1,182 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
- 1,040 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 21 deaths
- 22,831 Vascular disorders incl. 349 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: – 810 deaths and 63,807 injuries to 14/08/2021
- 585 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 24 deaths
- 988 Cardiac disorders incl. 103 deaths
- 24 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
- 425 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 27 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 836 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 6,041 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 28 deaths
- 16,787 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 201 deaths
- 80 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 260 Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 1,086 Infections and infestations incl. 27 deaths
- 578 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 11 deaths
- 3,319 Investigations incl. 56 deaths
- 341 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 13 deaths
- 10,533 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 19 deaths
- 26 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths
- 13,528 Nervous system disorders incl. 101 deaths
- 23 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
- 19 Product issues
- 794 Psychiatric disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 230 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 484 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 2,155 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 64 deaths
- 1,893 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 164 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
- 490 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 31 deaths
- 2,091 Vascular disorders incl. 86 deaths
*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.
More COVID Shots on the Way
In spite of all these recorded injuries and deaths, most countries around the world are now preparing to roll out a 3rd Pfizer “booster” shot, as well as authorizing the COVID shots for young children, under the age of 12.
While the alleged COVID-19 “virus” has almost NO impact on deaths among young people, tragically, we cannot say the same for the experimental shots.
