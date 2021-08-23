Aletho News

21,766 Dead Over 2 Million Injured (50% Serious): EU’s Database of Adverse Reactions for COVID-19 Shots

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | August 18, 2021

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 21,766 fatalities, and 2,074,410 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through August 14, 2021 there are 21,766 deaths and 2,074,410 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, half of them (1,021,867 ) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through August 14, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer – 10,616 deathand 833,498 injuries to 14/08/2021

  • 22,844   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 135 deaths
  • 22,132   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,591 deaths
  • 208        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 16 deaths
  • 10,953   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 563        Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 12,887   Eye disorders incl. 24 deaths
  • 75,021   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 454 deaths
  • 220,575 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,013 deaths
  • 893        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 49 deaths
  • 9,094     Immune system disorders incl. 58 deaths
  • 27,018   Infections and infestations incl. 1037 deaths
  • 10,454   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 158 deaths
  • 20,892   Investigations incl. 342 deaths
  • 6,172     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 188 deaths
  • 112,364 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 133 deaths
  • 605        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 51 deaths
  • 148,477 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,171 deaths
  • 910        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 29 deaths
  • 152        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 14,950   Psychiatric disorders incl. 141 deaths
  • 2,763     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 169 deaths
  • 10,909   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 36,913   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,268 deaths
  • 40,358   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 92 deaths
  • 1,416     Social circumstances incl. 13 deaths
  • 651        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 28 deaths
  • 23,324   Vascular disorders incl. 439 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna – 5,600 deathand 229,430 injuries to 14/08/2021

  • 4,341     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 49 deaths
  • 6,744     Cardiac disorders incl. 614 deaths
  • 89           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 deaths
  • 2,916     Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 179        Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 3,579     Eye disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 20,063   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 205 deaths
  • 61,894   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,232 deaths
  • 372        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 20 deaths
  • 1,926     Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 6,597     Infections and infestations incl. 340 deaths
  • 4,944     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 105 deaths
  • 4,556     Investigations incl. 107 deaths
  • 2,230     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 129 deaths
  • 28,909   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 111 deaths
  • 275        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 29 deaths
  • 40,922   Nervous system disorders incl. 572 deaths
  • 463        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 5 deaths
  • 46           Product issues
  • 4,510     Psychiatric disorders incl. 96 deaths
  • 1,364     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 93 deaths
  • 2,012     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 10,046   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 528 deaths
  • 12,375   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 47 deaths
  • 966        Social circumstances incl. 20 deaths
  • 732        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 56 deaths
  • 6,380     Vascular disorders incl. 215 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca4,740 deathand 947,675 injuries to 14/08/2021

  • 11,297   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 194 deaths
  • 15,757   Cardiac disorders incl. 550 deaths
  • 137        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 11,013   Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 457        Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 16,608   Eye disorders incl. 19 deaths
  • 93,703   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 241 deaths
  • 249,973 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,166 deaths
  • 770        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 44 deaths
  • 3,770     Immune system disorders incl. 19 deaths
  • 23,056   Infections and infestations incl. 298 deaths
  • 10,571   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 130 deaths
  • 20,678   Investigations incl. 108 deaths
  • 11,336   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 65 deaths
  • 144,069 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 66 deaths
  • 477        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 15 deaths
  • 198,450 Nervous system disorders incl. 755 deaths
  • 391        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 9 deaths
  • 146        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 17,784   Psychiatric disorders incl. 40 deaths
  • 3,449     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 45 deaths
  • 12,080   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
  • 33,058   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 560 deaths
  • 43,592   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 31 deaths
  • 1,182     Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
  • 1,040     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 21 deaths
  • 22,831   Vascular disorders incl. 349 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: – 810 deaths and 63,807 injuries to 14/08/2021

  • 585        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 24 deaths
  • 988        Cardiac disorders incl. 103 deaths
  • 24           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 425        Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 27           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 836        Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 6,041     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 28 deaths
  • 16,787   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 201 deaths
  • 80           Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 260        Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 1,086     Infections and infestations incl. 27 deaths
  • 578        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 11 deaths
  • 3,319     Investigations incl. 56 deaths
  • 341        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 10,533   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 19 deaths
  • 26           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths
  • 13,528   Nervous system disorders incl. 101 deaths
  • 23           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 19           Product issues
  • 794        Psychiatric disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 230        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 484        Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 2,155     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 64 deaths
  • 1,893     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 164        Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
  • 490        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 31 deaths
  • 2,091     Vascular disorders incl. 86 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

More COVID Shots on the Way

In spite of all these recorded injuries and deaths, most countries around the world are now preparing to roll out a 3rd Pfizer “booster” shot, as well as authorizing the COVID shots for young children, under the age of 12.

While the alleged COVID-19 “virus” has almost NO impact on deaths among young people, tragically, we cannot say the same for the experimental shots.

