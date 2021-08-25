Informed Consent – ‘It’s Your Right’

In Canada, informed consent to medical interventions – including vaccines – is the law. The Canadian Covid Care Alliance supports Informed Consent. References Contained in Video: Supreme Court of Canada Judgment – Cuthbertson vs Rasouli https://scc-csc.lexum.com/scc-csc/scc…

“The patient’s consent must be given voluntarily and must be informed.” The Ontario Health Care Consent Act https://www.ontario.ca/laws/statute/9…

Elements of Consent CDC Risk for COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalization, and Death By Age Group https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-…

The New England Journal of Medicine Pfizer Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Results https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056…

FDA – Communicating Risks and Benefits https://www.fda.gov/files/about%20fda…

Consent – A Guide for Canadian Physicians (Canadian Medical Protective Association) https://www.cmpa-acpm.ca/en/advice-pu…

“Further, even uncommon risks of great potential seriousness should be disclosed.” Reported side effects following COVID-19 vaccination in Canada (Government of Canada) https://health-infobase.canada.ca/cov…

Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System https://vaers.hhs.gov

British Medical Journal Sixty seconds on… Vitamin D https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m…

CCCA Evaluation of Ivermectin as an Effective Prophylactic, and for Treatment in Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19 https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance…

National Centre for Biotechnology Information Ivermectin, ‘Wonder drug’ from Japan: the human use perspective https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…

Pfizer Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers https://www.fda.gov/media/144414/down…

US National Library of Medicine Study to Describe the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of RNA Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Individuals https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/N…

Moderna Product Monograph, Including Patient Medication Information – COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna https://www.modernacovid19global.com/…

Court of Canada Judgment – Cuthbertson vs Rasouli https://scc-csc.lexum.com/scc-csc/scc…

“The patient’s consent must be given voluntarily and must be informed.” The Ontario Health Care Consent Act https://www.ontario.ca/laws/statute/9…

Elements of Consent CDC Risk for COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalization, and Death By Age Group https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-…

The New England Journal of Medicine Pfizer Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Results https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056…

FDA – Communicating Risks and Benefits https://www.fda.gov/files/about%20fda…

Consent – A Guide for Canadian Physicians (Canadian Medical Protective Association) https://www.cmpa-acpm.ca/en/advice-pu…

“Further, even uncommon risks of great potential seriousness should be disclosed.” Reported side effects following COVID-19 vaccination in Canada (Government of Canada) https://health-infobase.canada.ca/cov…

Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System https://vaers.hhs.gov

British Medical Journal Sixty seconds on… Vitamin D https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m…

CCCA Evaluation of Ivermectin as an Effective Prophylactic, and for Treatment in Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19 https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance…

National Centre for Biotechnology Information Ivermectin, ‘Wonder drug’ from Japan: the human use perspective https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…

Pfizer Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers https://www.fda.gov/media/144414/down…

US National Library of Medicine Study to Describe the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of RNA Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Individuals https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/N…

Moderna Product Monograph, Including Patient Medication Information – COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna https://www.modernacovid19global.com/…