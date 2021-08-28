Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

DR. RYAN COLE INTERVIEWED BY THE HIGHWIRE WITH DEL BIGTREE

August 26, 2021

The Highwire with Del Bigtree: https://thehighwire.com

Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole Delivers Concerning Message About COVID Injections And Long Term Impacts (17:01)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lAzw6bSzDSXj

Dr. Cole On COVID Shots: “This Is A Poisonous Attack On Our Population And It Needs To Stop Now!”
by Brian Shilhavy
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/dr-cole-on-covid-shots-this-is-a-poisonous-attack-on-our-population-and-it-needs-to-stop-now/

CDC Caught Falsifying Data? by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (6:59)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YhrngxFV7VQP

