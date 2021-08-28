DR. RYAN COLE INTERVIEWED BY THE HIGHWIRE WITH DEL BIGTREE
August 26, 2021
The Highwire with Del Bigtree: https://thehighwire.com
Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole Delivers Concerning Message About COVID Injections And Long Term Impacts (17:01)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lAzw6bSzDSXj
Dr. Cole On COVID Shots: “This Is A Poisonous Attack On Our Population And It Needs To Stop Now!”
by Brian Shilhavy
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/dr-cole-on-covid-shots-this-is-a-poisonous-attack-on-our-population-and-it-needs-to-stop-now/
CDC Caught Falsifying Data? by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (6:59)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YhrngxFV7VQP
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
August 28, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Kabul shows Americans how leaders openly lie about current events
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Saudi Arabia’s Alleged Involvement in the 9/11 Attacks. “Red-Herring”, Propaganda Ploy.
By Prof Michel Chossudovsky | Global Research | April 13, 2015
The 9/11 narrative in the mainstream media has taken on a new slant. The FBI is now accused of whitewashing Saudi involvement in the 9/11 attacks.
The alleged Saudi involvement in supporting Osama bin Laden, not to mention the classified 28 pages of the 9/11 joint Congressional inquiry pertaining to the insidious role of Saudi Arabia in supporting the hijackers is part of a propaganda ploy. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,934,651 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Aletho News
- DR. RYAN COLE INTERVIEWED BY THE HIGHWIRE WITH DEL BIGTREE August 28, 2021
- The Latest Paper From Neil Ferguson et al. Defending the Lockdown Policy is Out of Date, Inaccurate and Misleading August 28, 2021
- Dorothy versus Hassan August 28, 2021
- You cannot be forced to get the Covid vaccine. Here is the way out. August 28, 2021
- Kabul shows Americans how leaders openly lie about current events August 27, 2021
- With a “left press” like this, who needs fascist media? August 27, 2021
- ALERT: All Parents In U.K. With Children Aged 12 – 15 years August 27, 2021
- The Dubious Ethics of ‘Nudging’ the Public to Comply With Covid Restrictions August 27, 2021
- Fury over Covid rules is FINALLY helping Aussies lose their long-held, unhealthy respect for authority August 27, 2021
- Washington school introduced invasive ankle bracelets for COVID tracing August 27, 2021
- NHS plans Covid-19 vaccination for 12-year-olds that would NOT require parental permission – reports August 27, 2021
- YouTube censors Gavin Newsom critic, Errol Webber August 27, 2021
- Here Come the Terrorists. Again August 26, 2021
- We will work with the Congress to provide $1bn to Iron Dome, US official says August 26, 2021
- Withdrawal from Afghanistan to benefit Israel, says US official August 26, 2021
- America’s $800 Million Kabul Embassy To Be Abandoned – No Troops Will Guard It August 26, 2021
- China Urges WHO to Scour US Military Biolab in Search for Covid’s Origins August 26, 2021
- Regulators knew in 2020 that Covid-19 Vaccines would cause blood clots, heart damage, harm to children, and death August 26, 2021
OffGuardian
- mRNA “Vaccines”, Eugenics & the Push for Transhumanism August 28, 2021
- Don’t black lives matter if those “vaccines” take them? August 27, 2021
- With a “left press” like this, who needs fascist media? August 27, 2021
Richie Allen
- The Richie Allen Show Will Return On Tuesday August 31st August 23, 2021
- PayPal Closed The Richie Allen Show Account Without Warning Or Reason August 18, 2021
- Live Comment 16th-19th August 2021 August 14, 2021
- AstraZeneca Clot-Shot Linked To Yet Another Death August 5, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Propaganda War (Part II) August 13, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Extreme Temperatures In England August 27, 2021
- Thoughts On The AR6 Summary for Policymakers August 27, 2021
- CNN Pushes Weather Porn With Climate Change And Hurricanes August 27, 2021
- Madagascan “Climate Change Famine”–BBC Fake News August 26, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Does exercise improve cognitive function? August 21, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply