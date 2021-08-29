Aletho News

Resources for Those Wanting to Write Exemptions for Mandatory COVID Vaccines

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | August 29, 2021

Here is a list of resources you can check if you have a need to file an exemption for a COVID vaccine mandate as a requirement for employment or school attendance:

Employees for Informed Consent: Based out of Washington State.

Pacific Justice Institute: Free resources for registering with an email address.

Liberty Counsel: LEGAL HELP FOR RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS FROM VACCINATIONS

National Vaccine Information CenterFAQ on religious exemptions – FAQ Employee Vaccine Exemptions

Professionals for Medical Informed Consent and Non-Discrimination (UK-based)Free exemption forms.

