15-year-old Palestinian boy brutally attacked by Israeli settlers

Defence for Children Palestine | August 27, 2021

15-year-old Tareq was brutally attacked by Israeli settlers and survived to share his story.

August 31, 2021

1 Comment »

  1. And they reckon that Adolph Hitler was a Bast–d. But it’s ok when THEY do it……..I wonder who the REAL villains are in the World today???
    It’s a “mystery” that the USA, “The Most Powerful Nation on Earth”, cannot have a quiet chat in Israel’s ear and ask them nicely, to treat the Palestinians as ‘Human Beings’……NO? I didn’t think so……..The Servant never questions the master……

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | August 31, 2021 | Reply


