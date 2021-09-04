Israel’s ‘Coronavirus Czar’ Tells Citizens To Prepare For Eventual 4th Shot

As we’ve been detailing of late, the goalposts in ultra-vaxxed Israel keep perpetually moving after health authorities’ recent initiative to demand all citizens get a third COVID jab. This even as this past week witnessed the small Mediterranean country reach yet more daily case records.

Despite the WHO coming out against countries giving their populations booster shots at this point, Israel has as of Friday issued a third dose to 2.5 million Israelis. Given the likelihood that this too will fail to blunt the growing numbers of infections, naturally the question is: so what next?

You can’t make this up, health authorities are providing this “answer”: “Israel’s national coronavirus czar on Saturday called for the country to begin making preparations to eventually administer fourth doses of the coronavirus vaccine,” The Times of Israel reports.

The ‘coronavirus czar’, Professor Salman Zarka made the statements to Kan national broadcaster:

“Given that that the virus is here and will continue to be here, we also need to prepare for a fourth injection.”

As if bluntly admitting that the country will continue with the very simplistic strategy of ‘throwing more shots’ at the problem, Zarka added, “This is our life from now on, in waves.”

This also all but ensures that the controversial “Green Pass” system will also likely continue expanding and being “updated” indefinitely. Already authorities have said that this form of a ‘vaccine passport’ which gives the holder entry to specified public venues like restaurants, gyms, and publish worship spaces, is subject to expiration depending on if the holder received their second or third dose of the vaccine.

Now Israelis can look forward to a “pass” that will be dependent on getting a fourth vaccine.

Presumably if a forth jab is in the works, the Green Pass will at the same time eventually be voided for people only on their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated after two doses? Israel was also the first to start talking openly about the “pandemic of the vaxxed”…

Given the pass is good for six months since the last jab, this means Israelis might be ordered to get a fourth shot in a mere half-year… and on and on it will go, apparently.

We give it a mere months if not weeks before officials start floating a 5th future shot, or even a 6th. There will be no end.