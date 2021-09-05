This Week in the New Normal #5

1. MANDATORY VACCINES FOR NHS WORKERS?

The UK’s health secretary Sajid Javid is said to be considering mandatory Covid “vaccines” for all NHS employees. Such a move could be disastrous, and likely intentionally so.

The UK already has mandatory vaccinations for carehome workers, a policy which is predicted to cause 10,000s of posts to be emptied. Almost every care facility and old person’s home in the country already has a sign out front almost begging for staff.

The same policy in the NHS would see the same results… but worse. The NHS is the biggest single employer in Europe, with over 1.3 million full-time staff. A mass exodus of even 1-5% of them would mean tens of thousands of newly unemployed. Not to mention the effect on logistics and standard of care.

To enforce this policy in the autumn, just before the winter flu surge which cripples the NHS every single year, would be an intentionally destructive act. As staff leave rather than face forced injections, patient care will suffer, people will die… and the deaths will be blamed on Covid, and the unvaccinated, despite being the predictable result of bureaucratic mismanagement.

If it goes forward, this will not be incompetence, but deliberate sabotage.

2. THE TWO FACES OF JENNIFER

Jennifer Rubin is a warmonger who writes for the Washington Post, but I repeat myself. Her out put, from Syria to Ukraine to vaccines to Trump is exactly what you’d expect from the CIA’s paper of choice.

She’s also got a beautiful example of media “liberal” doublethink for us this week.

Here is Jennifer on abortion rights in 2019:

Personal autonomy has been recognized for nearly 100 years by the Supreme Court as a constitutional value https://t.co/gGU2hA0Lx6 — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 20, 2019

… and here is Jennifer suggesting vague legal repercussions for refusing the Covid “vaccine”.

Biden needs to kick it up a notch – mandatory vaccination for airports, airline travelers. Get CEO's into WH to strongarm on vaccine mandates. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 3, 2021

Time. To. Come. Down. ON. Unvaccinated. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 3, 2021

Yup.

Oh, and be sure to out her latest for the WaPo too, where she extolls the virtue of fear as a tool of public manipulation, demands legal mandates for vaccines for everyone, insists that funding should be cut for schools who don’t force their pupils to wear masks, and says “If eligible people insist on remaining unvaccinated, it should be increasingly difficult for them to interact with others.”

In short, she’s a monster.

3. THE DANGEROUS ILLUSION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS