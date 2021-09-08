DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: ATTENTION NZ! COVID-19 & THE DANGEROUS JAB THAT’S DRIVING DELTA
Coronavirus Plushie | August 31, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough’s zoom call with Voices for Freedom, condensed down from 1 hour 45 minutes to 30 minutes. I’ve also added other video footage, screenshots, etc. Now, more than ever, we really need to open as many eyes as possible to what’s going on, so please share this video.
“As we sit here today, the vaccinated are, it appears, super spreaders. They are carrying large amounts of virus and then passing it to the unvaccinated, creating the delta pandemic”
Full Zoom call on Voices for Freedom Odysee channel:
https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/Dr-Peter-McCullough:b
This video in Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/95lJP00jEZhu/
September 8, 2021
Resources
Challenging Vaccination Policies At Work
UK Freedom Project | August 31, 2021
The UK Government has played a duplicitous game over recent months regarding COVID-19 vaccines and proof of vaccination status.
Background
Early in 2021, in response to a petition calling for the government to commit to not implementing COVID-19 vaccine passports that received over 375,000 signatures, the Vaccines Minister repeatedly stated that mandating vaccines and implementing a passport system would be discriminatory and a dangerous first step onto a very slippery slope.
Yet here we are at the end of August with a vaccine mandate in place for care home workers and the government allowing, and indeed enabling, private businesses to set their own policies regarding vaccination and vaccine status for both employees and customers.
While many employers are jumping on the bandwagon and are either making COVID-19 vaccination a condition of continued employment or are implementing various discrimination measures such as segregating non-vaccinated staff from the rest of the workforce, most have failed to appreciate that there is already well established law in effect that protects the rights of employees (and human beings in general) and prevents employers enacting such policies.… continue
Leave a Reply