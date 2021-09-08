Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: ATTENTION NZ! COVID-19 & THE DANGEROUS JAB THAT’S DRIVING DELTA

Coronavirus Plushie | August 31, 2021

Dr. Peter McCullough’s zoom call with Voices for Freedom, condensed down from 1 hour 45 minutes to 30 minutes. I’ve also added other video footage, screenshots, etc. Now, more than ever, we really need to open as many eyes as possible to what’s going on, so please share this video.

“As we sit here today, the vaccinated are, it appears, super spreaders. They are carrying large amounts of virus and then passing it to the unvaccinated, creating the delta pandemic”

Full Zoom call on Voices for Freedom Odysee channel:

https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/Dr-Peter-McCullough:b

This video in Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/95lJP00jEZhu/

September 8, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |