Studies Reveal That Mask Wearing Is Dumbing You Down!

A review of peer-reviewed studies suggests regular COVID 19 mask wearing increases risk of mental retardation. Studies affirm what independent medical doctors are increasingly saying – mask wearing mandates are not only unscientific, but contrary to good health and can be deadly!

Below, we show how the scientific literature finds that prolonged mask wearing impedes brain function.

Top medical doctor, Britain’s Dr Vernon Coleman, is Britain’s best-selling medical author for several decades and has repeatedly warned how dangerous mask wearing really is – it can even be deadly to some. He tells us:

“Masks cause hypoxia and hypercapnia – and affect the wearer’s attention and cognitive processes. They make an accident more likely. Anyone driving while wearing a mask should be arrested. Insurance companies should refuse to pay out on claims if a driver was wearing a mask.” [1]

Hypercapnia frequently occurs due to hypoventilation secondary to limited airway pressure and/or tidal volume.

So dangerous is hypoventilation it literally is a matter of life and death to many. Anyone familiar with sleep apnea knows this related condition is well-researched and may be informative in guiding our understanding about impeded breathing, such as from prolonged COVID19 mask wearing.

Dr Coleman, who has built a sterling reputation since the 1980’s as a prominent whistleblower on medical malfeasance, warns:

“Over a dozen scientific papers show clearly that masks are ineffective in preventing the movement of infective organisms. They also reduce oxygen levels and expose wearers to increased levels of carbon dioxide.” [2]

Hypercapnia is the term doctors use to refers to abnormally high levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the blood.

As CO2 accumulates in the blood, you’ll see symptoms like difficulty thinking clearly, headaches, and sleepiness. More severe or longer lasting cases of hypercapnia may cause symptoms like dizziness, excessively fast breathing and heart rates, increase in blood pressure, twitching of the muscles, and skin flushing.

Hypoxia

Now keep in mind that when CO2 in the blood is up, as in hypercapnia, then oxygen (O2) must be down. A decrease or less than the normal amount of oxygen in the blood is known as hypoxemia. And if there isn’t enough oxygen in the blood, then there won’t be enough oxygen getting to the organs of the body, which is a condition termed hypoxia.

Hypoxia is, of course, a very serious condition for the body since every organ in the body needs oxygen in order to function. It doesn’t take very long for symptoms to occur as the organs of the body begin to suffer from the lack of necessary oxygen.

See: doi: 10.1016/j.mehy.2008.01.025. Epub 2008 Mar 10.

Chronic hypoxia-hypercapnia influences cognitive function: a possible new model of cognitive dysfunction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease “… cognitive impairment is strongly related to combination of chronic hypoxia and hypercapnia, and chronic hypoxia-hypercapnia-induced animal models may mimic the cognitive dysfunction of COPD. “ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18331781/

PubMed (unethically) recently retracted a study titled Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis

See https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33303303/

The above study warned of the lack of science to support mask safety in regard to brain function:

“Many countries across the globe utilized medical and non-medical facemasks as non-pharmaceutical intervention for reducing the transmission and infectivity of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). Although, scientific evidence supporting facemasks’ efficacy is lacking, adverse physiological, psychological and health effects are established. Is has been hypothesized that facemasks have compromised safety and efficacy profile and should be avoided from use. The current article comprehensively summarizes scientific evidences with respect to wearing facemasks in the COVID-19 era, providing prosper information for public health and decisions making.”

Likewise, in“Exercise with facemask; Are we handling a devil’s sword?” – A physiological hypothesis.

Chandrasekaran B, Fernandes S.Med Hypotheses. 2020 Nov;144:110002. doi: 10.1016/j.mehy.2020.110002. Epub 2020 Jun 22.PMID: 32590322 Free PMC article.

The authors found that:

“Exercising with facemasks may reduce available Oxygen and increase air trapping preventing substantial carbon dioxide exchange. The hypercapnic hypoxia may potentially increase acidic environment, cardiac overload, anaerobic metabolism and renal overload, which may substantially aggravate the underlying pathology of established chronic diseases. Further contrary to the earlier thought, no evidence exists to claim the facemasks during exercise offer additional protection from the droplet transfer of the [COVID] virus.”

We then examined a recent PubMed study on the impacts of walking while wearing masks Jul-Aug 2021;34(4):798-801. doi: 10.3122/jabfm.2021.04.200559.

Effects of Wearing Facemasks During Brisk Walks: A COVID-19 Dilemma

The objective of this study was to evaluate the effects of facemasks on inhaled oxygen and exhaled carbon dioxide. Healthy adults were assessed at rest and during slow and brisk 5-minute walks, with and without masks. What the results showed was that:

“EtCO 2 increased; the rise was significantly higher while wearing masks: slow walk, mean EtCO 2 (mmHg) change +4.5 ± 2.4 versus +2.9 ± 2.3, P = .004; brisk walk EtCO 2 change +8.4 ± 3.0 versus +6.2 ± 4.0, P = .009, with and without masks, respectively. Wearing masks was also associated with higher proportions of participant hypercarbia (EtCO 2 range, 46-49 mmHg) compared with walking without masks” and “Sensations of difficulty breathing and shortness of breath were more common while walking with masks.”

Thus, real world studies conducted during the pandemic are signaling a warning that prolonged mask wearing causes a shortage of oxygen to the brain and unhealthy blockage of excretion of carbon dioxide waste from the body.

Both hypoxia and hypercapnia are known dangerous medical conditions, but if you have avidly followed the FAKE NEWS peddled by the mainstream media you will never have heard of such risks from masking up.

While it is proven that in severe cases death may result, the more insidious danger is the unseen, long term effects on our brains. Just spare a thought for the harm being inflicted on children ordered to wear these soiled rags all day in schools.

To clarify the dangers on a strictly objective scientific footing we looked to American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (Volume 186, Issue 12) and looked at The Effect of Hypoxia–Hypercapnia on Neuropsychological Function in Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome which detailed actual impacts of low oxygen (Hypoxia) on human subjects. https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/full/10.1164/ajrccm.186.12.1307

The study especially addressed the impacts of low oxygen on subjects who already have poor health due to respiratory impairment (Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome).

A total of 27 patients were included for evaluation of psychiatric morbidities. The study found that:

“Given that the remaining half cohort consists largely of patients with a poor oxygenation index, the majority of the 27 patients should have a less optimal oxygenation index. As it turned out, up to 26 of the 27 additional patients presented with long-lasting psychiatric symptoms. In a way, this phenomenon implies that patients with a poor oxygenation index would end up with long-term psychiatric morbidities, verifying the authors’ inference that hypoxemia predicts long-term neuropsychological impairment among ARDS.”

In effect, this confirmed that anyone who already has compromised respiratory health will be most likely to suffer brain injury from regular mask wearing.

What about the impacts on learning and memory? We looked at ‘Effect of chronic hypoxia and hypercapnia on learning and memory function in mice and the expression of NT and CGRP in brain’ from https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/2058739218818956

The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of hypoxia and hypercapnia on learning and memory function of mice.

Airway blockage, such as impedance from prolonged mask wearing may lead to Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a frequently occurring disease of the respiratory system, with high morbidity and mortality rates. The authors affirming that the most important cause of COPD is hypoxia (low O2) and hypercapnia (elevated CO2). This was previously established by Liu CY, Parikh M, Bluemke DA et al. (2017) Pulmonary artery stiffness in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and emphysema: The Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA) COPD Study. Journal of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance 13(1): 1–2.

Disturbingly, the laboratory test results from mice were damning. It showed:

“Our study found that chronic hypoxia and hypercapnia impaired memory function, increased the quantity of brain tissue lipid oxidation products MDA and DNA oxidation products 8-OHdG, decreased SOD activity, destroyed the stability of hippocampal structure, and reduced the number of Nissl bodies and increased apoptotic cells in mice. These indicated that hypoxia and hypercapnia enhanced oxidative stress response, destroyed tissue structure, and increased neuronal apoptosis, thus affecting its neurological function and learning and memory ability.”

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/2058739218818956

Brain cell damage shown under the microscope (above)

Pointedly, the authors observed that:

“Chronic hypoxia is usually accompanied by hypercapnia, so we speculate that hypoxia and hypercapnia may cooperate in this process and aggravate the damage caused by hypoxia alone.”

Thus, both these ailments, when triggered from mask wearing, may be inexplicably linked doubling the adverse impacts on brain function.

Personally, I have not worn one of these face diapers at any stage during the fake pandemic. It should be self-evident to anyone with a modicum of critical reasoning skills that exhalation is one of our body’s vital excretion systems, just like urination and defecation. To impede any such function is a recipe for long term ill health, including irreparable cognitive impairment.

At Principia Scientific International we are determined to share with our readers all such valuable science so that we can all make informed choices and not merely unthinkingly do what as we are told by misguided policymakers.

Other references:

[1] https://vernoncoleman.org/articles/passing-observations-35

[2] https://vernoncoleman.org/articles/proof-masks-do-more-harm-good

