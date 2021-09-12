Aletho News

VACCINE CHOICE CANADA: ETHICS 101 – DR. JULIE PONESSE

Bitchute

Dr. Julie Ponesse, professor of Ethics at the University of Western Ontario, provides a lesson in courage and integrity.

CAN VACCINES BE IMPOSED ON US? THE SHORT ANSWER PRESENTED BY THE CANADIAN COVID CARE ALLIANCE

Youtube

Dr Julie Ponesse, a professor of ethics at the University of Western Ontario and a member of the Canadian Covid Care Alliance on the current vaccine mandates and passports in the context of our existing informed consent laws and commitments to privacy and bioethics.

Links to documents referenced in this video:

Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms
https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/pch/documents/services/download-order-charter-bill/canadian-charter-rights-freedoms-eng.pdf
Supreme Court Judgment Cuthbertson v. Rasouli
https://scc-csc.lexum.com/scc-csc/scc-csc/en/item/13290/index.do

Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights
https://en.unesco.org/themes/ethics-science-and-technology/bioethics-and-human-rights

Nuremberg Code – NEJM
https://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJM199711133372006?articleTools=true

Letter to Bonnie Henry from Dr. Charles Hoffe
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/open-letter-to-dr-bonnie-henry-from-bc-physician-re-moderna-vaccine-reactions/

Pfizer Clinical Trial
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728

CPSO Warning to Doctors
https://www.cpso.on.ca/News/Key-Updates/Key-Updates/COVID-misinformation

Dr Martin Kulldorff Quote
https://twitter.com/MartinKulldorff/status/1431220427758710784

Dr Byram Bridle Quote
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/a-parent-guide-to-covid-19-vaccination/

Dr. Carl Heneghan Quote
https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/07/23/the-harm-done-by-lockdown-will-last-for-decades/

ETHICS PROFESSOR JULIE PONESSE: “WE FIND OURSELVES IN A MORAL PANIC AND A STATE OF FEAR”

Julie E. Ponesse is a professor in the Philosophy department at Western University in London, Ontario.

She talks about ethics in the time of Covid and sounds the alarm on the catastrophic harm being done.

Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/OTJiOTQ5MTMt

September 12, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Timeless or most popular, Video | , , ,

