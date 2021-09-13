Aletho News

Fauci doesn’t know how to tell the truth. Gratuitous, unnecessary lying are your clue the man is not to be trusted.

By Meryl Nass, MD | September 13, 2021

Fauci speaks in favor of Covid vaccine mandates for schools and air travel.

And he cannot help telling a little Fauci lie:

“I don’t know where you went to school, but the school where I went to, you had to be vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella, polio to go to school.”

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccines were not licensed until 1968-71. All children had had all those diseases by then, and so the vaccinations were begun only in young children, and not given to teens or adults.

The first polio vaccine was licensed in 1955.

Fauci was born in 1940. He finished medical school in 1966. He probably received a polio vaccine in high school, but he most certainly never received vaccines for measles, mumps or rubella, which were not in use until he was already a doctor, not a schoolkid.

