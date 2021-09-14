Aletho News

Definitive Ivermectin Toxicity Review

One of the safest drugs ever

By Chris Martenson | Peak Prosperity | September 8, 2021

Video Description

There’s been an absolutely brutal campaign against Ivermectin in the public press. I thought it was time to deploy my background as a Toxicologist to review the known toxicity of Ivermectin. Fortunately, a world-class review paper on Ivermectin came out in 2021 by Jacques Descotes, a prominent toxicologist working at the behest of Medincell.

That comprehensive review of Ivermectin reveals that it is among the safest and most well-tolerated drugs ever introduced to the market.

In this episode I walk through the expert review of Ivermectin by Jacques Descotes MD, PharmD, PhD which was conducted in early 2021. We discuss the safety, toxicity, and known side effects and drug interactions, few and mild as they are. The conclusion is that “Ivermectin human toxicity cannot be claimed to be a serious cause for concern.”

Links

Link to Toxicology report (requires email for free PDF download): https://www.medincell.com/ivermectin/

  1. The fact that Ivermectin is being demonised, while the SO CALLED “Vaccines” available for Covid 19 are causing all sorts of health problems(AND DEATHS) around the World, MUST be alarming to Health Professionals, and of course, citizens worried about Covid vaccines, being PUSHED on them………..

    Beware of Vaccine “Bovine Excreta”………..

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 14, 2021 | Reply


