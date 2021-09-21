HOW HOSPITALS ARE KILLING US
Amazing Polly | September 17, 2021
Through the introduction of the ICU and Critical Care Ward, hospitals have been subverted by cold, calculating technicians who do not care about individual patients. **TO SUPPORT MY WORK PLEASE CLICK HERE: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU ** read more…
Video is in 4 parts;
Part 1: My takedown of “Trusted Voice” of the Pandemic, Michael Warner.
Part 2: What is an Intensivist and how have they ruined Hospitals?
Part 3: The history of Critical Care – some shady characters emerge in the wake of WW2.
Part 4: Who benefits from this? Who forced the hiring of Intensivists in thousands of hospitals? Is this part of a darker agenda of population control and eugenics?
REFERENCES:
Warner Covid: Crescent School 2020: https://issuu.com/baarmstrong/docs/crescent_p_p_summer_2020_june_final
Warner Pity and Fear: https://visualizingthevirus.com/entry/pity-and-fear/
Warner Ask the Doc / Tesla: https://healthydebate.ca/2016/07/topic/doctor-apps/
Canuck Law: https://canucklaw.ca/cv-17d-dr-michael-warners-financial-interests-in-prolonging-the-pandemic
Stormhaven: https://stormhaven.blog/2021/04/11/dr-michael-warner-getting-rich-off-locking-you-down/
VIDEO Whos in Charge in the UCU: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPsZ_XuiSes
VIDEO: What’s an Intensivist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKuIzYD_imQ
Peter Safar: Surviving the Nazis and starting Over: http://old.post-gazette.com/lifestyle/20020331safarside0331fnp8.asp
Max Harry Weil Obituary, NYT: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/max-harry-weil-physician-who-helped-invent-intensive-care-unit-dies-at-84/2011/08/03/gIQA1DZIvI_story.html
Max Weil Papers: https://dblp.org/pid/54/2766.html
Annals of the ATS: Intensive Care Outcomes: https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/10.1513/AnnalsATS.201801-051OC
Scoring System for Comparison of Disease Severity in ICU patients: https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/nursing-and-health-professions/simplified-acute-physiology-score
Clinical Review: Scoring System in the Critically Ill: https://ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/cc8204
Association Between Critical Care Physician Management and Patient Mortality in the ICU: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/full/10.7326/0003-4819-148-11-200806030-00002?journalCode=aim
Hospitals Face Pressure to Cut Mistakes, Herald-Palladium, Apr 2 2002: https://www.newspapers.com/image/366889291/?terms=%22leapfrog%20group%22&match=1
Leapfrog Extorts Texas Hospital: https://www.newspapers.com/image/178887014/?terms=%22leapfrog%20group%22&m
APOE-4: The Clue to Why Low Fat Diet and Statins may Cause Alzheimer’s
By Dr. Stephanie Seneff | December 15, 2009
Abstract
Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease whose incidence is clearly on the rise in America. Fortunately, a significant number of research dollars are currently being spent to try to understand what causes Alzheimer’s. ApoE-4, a particular allele of the apolipoprotein apoE, is a known risk factor. Since apoE plays a critical role in the transport of cholesterol and fats to the brain, it can be hypothesized that insufficient fat and cholesterol in the brain play a critical role in the disease process. In a remarkable recent study, it was found that Alzheimer’s patients have only 1/6 of the concentration of free fatty acids in the cerebrospinal fluid compared to individuals without Alzheimer’s. In parallel, it is becoming very clear that cholesterol is pervasive in the brain, and that it plays a critical role both in nerve transport in the synapse and in maintaining the health of the myelin sheath coating nerve fibers. An extremely high-fat (ketogenic) diet has been found to improve cognitive ability in Alzheimer’s patients. These and other observations described below lead me to conclude that both a low-fat diet and statin drug treatment increase susceptibility to Alzheimer’s. … continue
Most “Modern Democracies” have a functionating “Public Heath Care system”….Except, the USA. These “Health Care Systems” are NOT “SOCIALISM”. The population contribute to what is, essentially, an Insurance scheme. We don’t get ANYTHING for free.
But, Americans have been fooled into believing that Health Care is “SOCIALISM”(which it isn’t),while bestowing unbelievable amounts of “FREE MONEY” on ISRAEL.
WAKE UP AMERICA……..YOU are being “SCREWED”, ruthlessly, by the criminals that have hi-jacked YOUR American GOVERNMENT…..(While THEY use TAX HAVENS, to subsidize Israel……..Doesn’t ANYONE understand that???
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 21, 2021 |