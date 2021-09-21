Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

1 Comment »

  1. Most “Modern Democracies” have a functionating “Public Heath Care system”….Except, the USA. These “Health Care Systems” are NOT “SOCIALISM”. The population contribute to what is, essentially, an Insurance scheme. We don’t get ANYTHING for free.
    But, Americans have been fooled into believing that Health Care is “SOCIALISM”(which it isn’t),while bestowing unbelievable amounts of “FREE MONEY” on ISRAEL.

    WAKE UP AMERICA……..YOU are being “SCREWED”, ruthlessly, by the criminals that have hi-jacked YOUR American GOVERNMENT…..(While THEY use TAX HAVENS, to subsidize Israel……..Doesn’t ANYONE understand that???

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 21, 2021 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »