“THESE PATIENTS DESERVE TO BE HEARD” – VAERS WHISTLEBLOWER
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | September 18, 2021
In a Highwire exclusive, Deborah Conrad, a hospitalist physician’s assistant on the frontlines of the pandemic, pulls back the curtain on the complete lack and disregard in her hospital for reporting Covid vaccine injury to VAERS, this country’s only mechanism to track the safety of these rushed-to-market, mandated products.
In riveting detail, including emails & recorded phone conversations, Conrad exposes the internal push to turn a blind eye to injuries and “tow the company line” that this vaccine is safe.
September 22, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights, United States
US Officials Demand Ban on Dr. Mercola's Book
By Dr. Joseph Mercola | September 20, 2021
Since the publication of my book, "The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing The Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal," which became an instant best seller on Amazon.com, there's been a significant increase in censorship and ruthless attacks.
Sadly, many of these attacks have been levied by the very people elected to safeguard democracy and our Constitutional rights. Most recently, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter1 to Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon.com, demanding an "immediate review" of Amazon's algorithms to weed out books peddling "COVID misinformation."2,3,4
Warren specifically singled out "The Truth About COVID-19" as a prime example of "highly-ranked and favorably-tagged books based on falsehoods about COVID-19 vaccines and cures" that she wants to see banned from sale.
Leave a Reply