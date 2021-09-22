Aletho News

“THESE PATIENTS DESERVE TO BE HEARD” – VAERS WHISTLEBLOWER

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | September 18, 2021

In a Highwire exclusive, Deborah Conrad, a hospitalist physician’s assistant on the frontlines of the pandemic, pulls back the curtain on the complete lack and disregard in her hospital for reporting Covid vaccine injury to VAERS, this country’s only mechanism to track the safety of these rushed-to-market, mandated products.

In riveting detail, including emails & recorded phone conversations, Conrad exposes the internal push to turn a blind eye to injuries and “tow the company line” that this vaccine is safe.

