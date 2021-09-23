Fighting Vaccine Mandates – #SolutionsWatch
•
While the UK is supposedly dropping their vaccine passport idea (for now), things are looking bleak in country after country as people all around the world are facing the threat of vaccine mandates. Today on #SolutionsWatch James explores the array of solutions that are on the table to thwart this threat.
SHOW NOTES:
What’s Going on in Japan? – Questions For Corbett #078
Japan’s vaccine passports: Here’s what you need to know
Suga challenger in LDP leadership race vows huge COVID relief package (Kishida calls for vaccine passport)
UK Government drops plans for domestic vaccine passports
Did Ayn Rand defeat vaccine passports?
President Biden Announces Vaccination Mandate for Employers
Australian Premier Dan Andrews: “we are going to lock out the unvaccinated”
Italy makes COVID-19 pass mandatory for all workers | DW News
Surging Delta variant: France and Greece introduce mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers
Alberta to launch proof-of-vaccination program, declares health emergency
Form for Employees Whose Employers Are Requiring Covid-19 Injections
HomeRemedySupply comment on September Open Thread
America’s Frontline Doctor’s Legal Team’s “Vaccines and the Law” page
Vaccine religious exemption template downloads from Gab.com
Doctors for COVID Ethics example forms, templates, letters and other resources
Legal principle of non discrimination
The COVID-19 “Vaccine” and the Nuremberg Code. Crimes Against Humanity, Genocide
No, COVID-19 vaccines do not violate the Nuremberg Code
Bioethics and the New Eugenics
United Airlines warns of unpaid leave for staff given religious vaccine exemptions
Religious exemption to vaccine mandates may be difficult to obtain, as Amish case shows
How To Meet Like-Minded People
Here’s How To Still Dine At A Restaurant UNVAXXED!! Suss Them Out & Find Out Who’s Cool!!
1000s take over Time Square in NYC for the protest against the mandatory shot
“This Is Not Political!” — Thousands Gather At “Freedom Rally” In New York City To Oppose Vaccine Passport
Beware of Fake “Resistance” to Mandates
Executive Orders and How to Stop Them
James Corbett – Ernest Hancock with Arizona Dara (Solutions; BlackMarketFridays.com)
