Met Office’s Fake Arctic Ice Claims Mislead Public

By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | September 27, 2021

https://blog.metoffice.gov.uk/2021/09/24/arctic-sea-ice-decline-continues-with-2021-the-12th-lowest-summer-minimum-extent-on-record/

 

The Met Office’s website describes the work they do, rambling on about forecasting the weather and world leading science. Nowhere can I find any reference to publishing fake news or disseminating misleading propaganda.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary:

Decline = change to a lower amount

Continues = keeps happening

So the meaning of that headline is crystal clear:

Arctic sea ice keeps getting less.

One look at their graph shows this is patently not true, despite grossly misleading linear fit, intended to fool people.

It is very easy to show that Arctic sea ice has stabilised. As their graph itself shows, there have only been three years since 2007 with lower ice extent than that year, and eleven have had higher extents.

Also the average of the last ten years is higher than 2007’s extent.

In itself, this is too short a period to make any meaningful judgements. But that is no excuse for the Met Office to publish such a manifest falsehood.

I have left a comment on their blog, but as is usual it is blocked. Maybe Richard Betts would care to comment!

Are the Met Office so afraid of the truth?

