Met Office’s Fake Arctic Ice Claims Mislead Public
By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | September 27, 2021
https://blog.metoffice.gov.uk/2021/09/24/arctic-sea-ice-decline-continues-with-2021-the-12th-lowest-summer-minimum-extent-on-record/
The Met Office’s website describes the work they do, rambling on about forecasting the weather and world leading science. Nowhere can I find any reference to publishing fake news or disseminating misleading propaganda.
According to the Cambridge Dictionary:
Decline = change to a lower amount
Continues = keeps happening
So the meaning of that headline is crystal clear:
Arctic sea ice keeps getting less.
One look at their graph shows this is patently not true, despite grossly misleading linear fit, intended to fool people.
It is very easy to show that Arctic sea ice has stabilised. As their graph itself shows, there have only been three years since 2007 with lower ice extent than that year, and eleven have had higher extents.
Also the average of the last ten years is higher than 2007’s extent.
In itself, this is too short a period to make any meaningful judgements. But that is no excuse for the Met Office to publish such a manifest falsehood.
I have left a comment on their blog, but as is usual it is blocked. Maybe Richard Betts would care to comment!
Are the Met Office so afraid of the truth?
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 27, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science | UK
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Palestine Voices: Abrahim Amen, Bet Lahia, Gaza
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Film Review
Fauci Flop? New Documentary About COVID Czar Fails To Disclose Box Office Results
BY Tyler Durden – Zero Hedge – September26, 2021
A new documentary called “Fauci,” released by National Geographic Documentary Films two weeks ago, honors Dr. Anthony Fauci’s work to combat the HIV/AIDS epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic. Since the release two weeks ago, there’s been no data on ticket sales by major film sites, according to Just The News.
The new documentary was released in theaters across York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, D.C., and New Orleans on Sept. 10. No major film site, including RottenTomatoes.com, Boxoffice Pro, IMDB.com, and BoxOfficeMojo.com, has calculated ticket sales or earnings for the film. … continue
From the Archives
WHO Insider Blows Whistle on Gates and GAVI
This article was previously published March 19, 2021, and has been updated with new information.
By Dr. Joseph Mercola | September 24, 2021
OK folks, today you are in for a real treat. We have presented many of the pieces previously, but this will help put them in the proper perspective. That is the phase we are in now. We have the facts, we just need to understand what they mean and interpret them properly.
This is a really important article. It catalyzed my understanding of what the heck is going on. The facts are obvious; the entire response to the global pandemic was facilitated by the World Health Organization. Their recommendations were followed lock-step by virtually every government on Earth.
No one will dispute this fact. The next data point is: Who controls the WHO? Some will dispute this, but the evidence is pretty clear and solid. It is Bill Gates, who became the WHO’s biggest funder when then-President Trump removed U.S. support in 2020.
What does Gates have to benefit from controlling the WHO? How about the best investment he ever made, with many tens of billions of dollars running through his “nonprofit” GAVI Vaccine Alliance? The maniacal suppression and censorship of any inexpensive natural alternative for COVID-19 makes perfect sense now. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,031,261 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Richard on Palestine Voices: Abrahim Amen… bill sykes on UK to begin nation-wide fluori… planetsheeple on UK to begin nation-wide fluori… brianharryaustralia on Fauci Flop? New Documentary Ab… brianharryaustralia on Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff de… brianharryaustralia on Mainstream Media’s Massive Gov… roberthstiver on ‘Humanity is doomed!’ Young pe… aletho on ‘Humanity is doomed!’ Young pe… planetsheeple on Australia Records 10X More Dea… roberthstiver on ‘Humanity is doomed!’ Young pe… Bill Francis on Chris Whitty Wants To Add Fluo… Bill Francis on Australia Records 10X More Dea…
Aletho News
- Met Office’s Fake Arctic Ice Claims Mislead Public September 27, 2021
- Chromothripsis: Bad news for gene editing September 27, 2021
- Heat Wave Versus Cold Wave Deaths in The U.S. and the Pacific Northwest September 27, 2021
- Pathologists’ Shocking Finding From Deaths After COVID-19 Jabs September 27, 2021
- Palestine Voices: Abrahim Amen, Bet Lahia, Gaza September 27, 2021
- WHO Insider Blows Whistle on Gates and GAVI September 27, 2021
- Fauci Flop? New Documentary About COVID Czar Fails To Disclose Box Office Results September 27, 2021
- The Snake-Oil Salesmen and the COVID-Zero Con: A Classic Bait-And-Switch for a Lifetime of Booster Shots September 26, 2021
- UK to begin nation-wide fluoridation of tap water September 26, 2021
- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff demands Facebook censor “disinformation” September 26, 2021
- Mainstream Media’s Massive Government Payoff September 26, 2021
- What Does It Mean to ‘Trust the Science’? September 26, 2021
- FLORIDA’S RADICAL NEW COVID PLAN September 26, 2021
- Australia Records 10X More Deaths Following COVID-19 Shots than total of ALL Vaccines for Past 20 Years September 25, 2021
- Iraqi Government Rejects “Normalization” Conference Held in Erbil September 25, 2021
- Washington’s Assembly Line for Retraining Soldiers in Syria Isn’t Stopping September 25, 2021
- ‘Humanity is doomed!’ Young people stressed over climate change September 25, 2021
- PG&E Charged With Deaths Of 4 In 2020 Wildfire Started By Its Equipment September 25, 2021
OffGuardian
- WATCH: COVID19/11 – CJ Hopkins September 27, 2021
- UK to begin nation-wide fluoridation of tap water September 26, 2021
- OffG ‘state of the union’ & new way to support us September 25, 2021
Richie Allen
- No Show Today – Back Tomorrow Tuesday 28th September 27, 2021
- NBA Says No To Religious Exemptions From Covid Jabs September 25, 2021
- Chris Whitty Wants To Add Fluoride To UK Drinking Water September 24, 2021
- “No Exemption To No Jab No Job” – Boris Johnson September 24, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Covidian Cult (Part III) September 2, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Met Office’s Fake Arctic Ice Claims Mislead Public September 27, 2021
- Prince of Hypocrites Strikes Again! September 27, 2021
- Investors Lose £24 Million In Wind Scam September 27, 2021
- Ben Pile Sums Up Ed Miliband September 27, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- A reflection on covid mania September 23, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply