Pathologists’ Shocking Finding From Deaths After COVID-19 Jabs

At a press conference today, two experienced pathologists presented their investigations of ten deaths linked to COVID-19 vaccination. They were shocked by the results. Most of the deaths “likely” or “probably” due to COVID jabs.

Professor Arne Burkhardt and Professor Walter Lang, who presented their findings at a press conference today (September 21, 2021), are both long-time experienced pathologists. Burkhardt headed the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen for 18 years, and Lang headed a private institute specializing in lung pathology, among other things, for 35 years.

Both, in collaboration with other, unnamed pathologists, investigated ten deaths that had occurred after COVID-19 vaccination. They obtained the tissue material from the forensic pathologists who had first examined the cases. The decedents examined were all over 50.

Of the ten deaths, they found, five were very likely and two were probably related to vaccination; they considered one unclear, and in two they saw no causal relationship. What puzzled them, however, were the similarities among the cases they linked to vaccination.

In three cases, they found rare autoimmune diseases; one of them so rare that they only discovered it when they looked closely at the digitized image. They were Hashimoto’s, an autoimmune-triggered hypothyroidism; leukoclastic vasculitis, an inflammatory reaction in the capillaries that leads to skin bleeding; and Sjögren’s syndrome, an inflammation of the salivary and lacrimal glands.

Although deaths with suspected vaccine reactions are far from a representative sample of the population, three autoimmune diseases in a total of ten is a strikingly high rate.

The most striking finding, however, related to lymphocytes. “The lymphocytes are running amok in all organs,” Professor Lang called it.

Not only did he show accumulations of lymphocytes in a wide variety of tissues, from the heart muscle to the kidney, liver, spleen, and uterus; he also showed images in which the tissue was massively attacked as a result, and a whole series of lymphocyte follicles, which are, as it were, small, developing lymph nodes in completely the wrong place, for example in lung tissue.

It also showed detachments of endothelial cells – which are the smooth cells that form the wall of blood vessels – clumps of red blood cells that ultimately cause thrombosis, and giant cells that formed around trapped foreign bodies.

Lang said he had not seen anything like these clusters of lymphocytes in hundreds of thousands of pathological studies. Normally, other white blood cells, the granulocytes, are found in inflammations. In these cases, however, these are hardly found, and instead there are masses of lymphocytes.

Further investigations are needed to determine which type of lymphocyte is involved in this process and how exactly it is triggered in order to prove a watertight connection with the vaccination; however, the histological examinations required for this would still take at least six months.

Still, he said, the results available so far are important enough to make known in advance in the form of this press conference.

“We’re missing out on 90 percent,” he said of the number of fatal vaccine reactions. That is not the fault of forensic scientists and pathologists, he said; after all, you can only see what you know, and forensic medicine can’t do histological examinations anyway.

But it is urgently necessary to perform more autopsies on such cases. Unfortunately, he said, that is often hindered.

“Our task is to educate people about risks and side effects,” he said of the goal of his work.

A task that would actually have to be fulfilled by institutions such as the Paul Ehrlich Institute in the case of experimental vaccines with emergency approval.

Source: https://de.rt.com/inland/124390-lymphozyten-laufen-amok-pathologen-untersuchen-todesfaelle-nach-impfung/. Translated from German by www.DeepL.com/Translator.

Enhanced translation from original German by Calvin Luther Martin.