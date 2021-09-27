Aletho News

Palestine Voices: Abrahim Amen, Bet Lahia, Gaza

Al-Haq | September 20, 2021

Abrahim Amen, a survival from an Israeli rocket attack that destroyed his family house and killed his father and three sisters, on May 14, 2021.

  1. Thank you Aletho for keeping Palestine in the news.

    Comment by Richard | September 27, 2021 | Reply


