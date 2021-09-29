New York Governor Declares Self-Inflicted State of Emergency

Monday was D-day in New York —the deadline imposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul for state healthcare workers and staff to take at least one kill shot or face unemployment without benefits mandated by law.

Staff of home care, hospice, diagnostic treatment centers, school-based clinics and adult care facilities must be jabbed by October 7.

Last week, a statement by Hochul’s office said sacked or suspended state healthcare staff won’t be eligible for unemployment benefits without a physician-approved medical exemption.

Her draconian, health-destroying, mandate applies to out-of-state and contract medical staff employed in New York.

On Monday by executive order, she declared a state of emergency — of her own making — in response to the imminent sacking or suspension of tens of thousands of state healthcare professionals and staff.

They justifiably refused to sacrifice their health and well-being as a draconian condition for employment.

If tens of thousands lose jobs, a state healthcare crisis will follow — no matter how much coverup lipstick is applied to what’s going on.

Like Biden regime officials and other Dem governors, Hochul is going all-out to ensure maximum numbers of casualties throughout New York from health-destroying jabs, including many thousands of deaths.

It’s unclear how many state healthcare workers and staff are unjabbed.

Official numbers of inoculated state residents are artificially inflated to encourage refuseniks to join them.

On Tuesday, the New York Times dubiously claimed that as Monday’s deadline approached, “thousands of holdouts (got) last-minute shots (sic).”

Healthcare professionals are on the frontlines of treating and otherwise serving the needs of ill patients.

They’ve witnessed the effects of health-destroying jabs firsthand.

It’s why countless thousands nationwide abstained from getting them, knowing their toxic effects.

It’s highly unlikely that many thousands in New York agreed to sacrifice their health at the 11th hour to stay employed.

Healthcare whistleblowers are going public on widespread harm from toxic jabs.

Project Veritas is on the frontlines of reporting on what they said verbatim — discussed in an earlier article.

On Tuesday, Health Impact News headlined the following:

“Attorney (Thomas Renz) Files Lawsuit Against CDC Based on ‘Sworn Declaration’ from Whistleblower Claiming 45,000 Deaths… Within 3 Days of (flu/covid) Shots

As explained in a days earlier article, independent analysis by Jessica Rose, PhD (in computational biology), MSc (in immunology), and BSc (in applied mathematics) and researcher Matthew Crawford said the following:

“Analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database can be used to estimate the number of excess deaths caused by (flu/covid jabs).”

“A simple analysis shows that it is likely that over 150,000 Americans have been killed by (jabs) as of August 28, 2021.”

Official CDC VAERS reported adverse events, including deaths, reflect a minuscule tip of an infinitely greater human health toll.

Many US hospitals have become hazardous to the health of flu/covid patients by mistreating them with toxic protocols, denying them what’s safe and effective based on orders from higher authorities.

A previous article discussed “fraud, negligence and greed” that whistleblower nurse Erin Maria Olzewski witnessed firsthand at New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital, saying:

“The very first day (at Elmhurst) I was shocked. It was something I’ve never seen before.”

“Patients were alone in the rooms on ventilators (with) no family allowed in” for support and advocacy.

“People were just dying from gross negligence, medical malpractice, (and) mismanagement.”

“(T)hat was really difficult to swallow. Everything made sense to me at that moment of why there were so many deaths in New York.”

“There was such mismanagement, and we knew it.”

“A lot of nurses and doctors, half of them looked away because the pay checks were good, and the other half were scared to say anything.”

“And if you did say anything, you ended up in my situation. I was fired for advocating for my patients.”

In its latest edition, WaPo reported that New York is “brac(ing)” for what follows after “(t)ens of thousands (of state) healthcare workers (who) refused” to be jabbed are fired or suspended, adding:

Dismissing them will “exacerbat(e) an already existing (healthcare) labor shortage” in the state and elsewhere in the US.

Earlier this year, a Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that nearly 30% of healthcare workers may quit because of what’s gone on since last year.

Nearly 60% of respondents said they’ve been physically and emotionally drained.

According to the American Hospital Association (AHA), hiring of least 200,000 nurses is required annually in the US to meet increased healthcare demands, adding:

Critical shortages of staff already exist in parts of the US, especially in what AHA called “vulnerable rural and urban communities.”

Under normal conditions, the AHA expects a “shortage of up to 122,000 physicians by 2032.”

If widespread sacking or suspension of healthcare workers occurs in numerous US communities for unwillingness to take toxic jabs, a crisis of monumental proportions could follow.

Is this what US dark forces planned all along?

Is depopulation by toxic jabs — and/or unavailable or inadequate treatment for lack of enough staff — what their diabolical healthcare-destroying plan is all about?

The world’s wealthiest nation that’s able to provide universal state-of-the-art healthcare is spending tens of billions of dollars for irreversible harm on countless unwanted millions instead.

A nation at war with its own people and others abroad poses an unparalleled threat to humanity.

That’s the ugly reality of what’s ongoing and likely to worsen ahead.

It’s why mass resistance against the diabolical scheme is crucial — by whatever it takes to turn things around before it’s too late to matter.