Political Appointee CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Overrides FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee and Authorizes Pfizer Booster Shots
The Last Refuge | September 24, 2021
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky has overridden the recommendations of the FDA vaccine advisory committee and authorized booster shots for individuals who took the Pfizer vaccine. The boosters are for anyone who took the Pfizer vaccine six months ago or more, in addition to all those with underlying medical health conditions that make them susceptible to the COVID-19 variants. [CDC Announcement HERE]
Additionally, all healthcare workers and basically all those who were previously designated as “essential workers”, including those in the food supply chain, are authorized to receive the vaccine. According to Joe Biden’s speech that followed the unilateral declaration of the CDC, this decision means, “60 million Americans are now eligible for a booster six months after their second shot. And up to 20 million who will receive their — received their earlier Pfizer shot at least six months ago are eligible today.”
The unilateral booster declaration does not include authorization for Moderna or Johnson and Johnson, only Pfizer. Apparently, the Pfizer lobbying group has deeper pockets and is more politically connected. The Moderna and J&J decision will be made at a later date. “We will also evaluate with similar urgency available data in the coming weeks to swiftly make additional recommendations for other populations or people who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.” (link)
