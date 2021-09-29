The Vaccine Death Report

The purpose of this report is to document how all over the world millions of people have died, and hundreds of millions of serious adverse events have occurred, after injections with the experimental mRNA gene therapy.

We also reveal the real risk of an unprecedented genocide.

F A C T S

Our aim is to only present solid facts, and stay away from unfounded claims. The data is clear and verifiable. References can be found with all presented information, which is provided as a starting point for further investigation.

C O M P L I C I T Y

The data shows that we are currently witnessing the greatest organized mass murder in the history of our world. The severity of this situation compels us to ask this critical question: will we rise up to the defense of billions of innocent people? Or will we permit personal profit over justice, and be complicit?

Networks of lawyers all over the world are preparing class action lawsuits to prosecute all who are serving this criminal agenda. Hundreds of millions of people worldwide are rising up against this criminal operation. To all who have been complicit so far, we say: There is still time to turn and choose the side of truth. Please make the right choice.

W O R L D W I D E

Although this report focuses on the situation in the United States, it also applies to the rest of the world, as the same type of experimental injections with similar death rates – and comparable systems of corruption to hide these numbers – are used worldwide. Therefore we encourage everyone around the world to share this report. May it be a wake up call for all of humanity.

AT LEAST 5 TIMES MORE DEATHS

VACCINE DEATHS ARE SEVERELY UNDERREPORTED

VAERS data from the American CDC shows that as of August 26, 2021 already half a million people suffered severe side effects, including stroke, heart failure, blood clots, brain disorders, convulsions, seizures, inflammations of brain & spinal cord, life threatening allergic reactions, autoimmune diseases, arthritis, miscarriage, infertility, rapid-onset muscle weakness, deafness, blindness, narcolepsy and cataplexy.

Besides the astronomical number of severe side effects, the CDC reports that approx. 16,000 people died as a result of receiving the experimental injections. However, according to a CDC whistleblower who signed a sworn affidavit, the actual number of deaths is at least five times higher. This is what the CDC healthcare fraud detection expert Jane Doe officially stated in a sworn affidavit:1

‘I have, over the last 25 years, developed over 100 distinct healthcare fraud detection algorithms, both in the public and private sector. (…) When the COVID-19 vaccine clearly became associated with patient death and harm, I was inclined to investigate the matter. It is my professional estimate that VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database, while extremely useful, is under-reported by a conservative factor of at least 5 (…) and have assessed that the deaths occurring within 3 days of vaccination are higher than those reported in VAERS by a factor of at least 5.’

The CDC is also vastly underreporting other adverse events, like severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis). The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) reported that a study showed that the actual number of anaphylaxis is 50 to 120 times higher than claimed by the CDC. 2, 3

On top of that, a private researcher took a close look at the VAERS database, and tried looking up specific case-ID’s. He found countless examples where the original death records were deleted, and in some cases, the numbers have been switched for milder reactions. He says:

‘What the analysis of all the case numbers is telling us right now is that there’s approximately 150,000 cases that are missing, that were there, that are no longer there. The question is, are they all deaths?’4

How criminal the CDC is, was also revealed a few years ago, when researchers investigated the link between vaccines and autism. They found that there indeed is a direct connection. So what did the CDC do?

All the researchers came together and a large dustbin was placed in the middle of the room. In it they threw all the documents that showed the link between autism and vaccinations. Thus, the evidence was destroyed.

Subsequently, a so-called ‘scientific’ article was published in Pediatric, stating that vaccinations do not cause autism. However, a leading scientist within the CDC, William Thompson, exposed this crime. He publicly admitted:

‘I was involved in misleading millions of people about the possible negative side effects of vaccines. We lied about the scientific findings.’ 5

Maybe the worst example of criminal methodology used to hide vaccine deaths is the incredible fact that the CDC doesn’t consider a person vaccinated until two weeks after the injection.

Therefore everyone who dies within the first two weeks after being injected, is not considered a vaccine death, further skewing the data. 6,7

MODERNA: 300,000 ADVERSE EVENTS

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS IN THREE MONTHS TIME

A whistleblower from Moderna made a screenshot of an internal company notice labeled “Confidential – For internal distribution only”, showing there were 300,000 adverse events reported in only three months time.” This is a quote from this confidential notice:

‘This enabled the team to effectively manage approximately 300,000 adverse event reports and 30,000 medical information requests in a three month span to support the global launch of their COVID-19 vaccine.’

https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/some-actual-news

LESS THAN 1% IS BEING REPORTED

STUDY SHOWS REAL NUMBER OF ADVERSE EVENTS IS 100X HIGHER

All this information already shows us that the number of adverse events and deaths is a multitude of what is being told to the public. The situation is however still far worse, than most of us can even imagine.

The famous Lazarus report from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care inc. in 2009 revealed that in general only 1% of adverse events from vaccines is being reported:

‘Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.’

REASONS FOR UNDERREPORTING

THE POPULATION IS UNAWARE AND MISINFORMED

The reason that less than 1% of adverse events is reported, is first of all because the vast majority of the population is not aware of the existence of official reporting systems for vaccine adverse events.

Secondly, the pharmaceutical industry has been waging an unrelenting media war the past decades against all medical experts, who attempted to inform the public about the dangers of vaccines.

One deployed strategy is name calling, and the negative label ‘anti-vaxxer’ was chosen to shame and blame all scientists, physicians and nurses who speak truth.

Because of this criminal campaign of aggressive suppression of adverse events data, the majority of the population is clueless that vaccines can cause any harm at all.

The message the general public constantly hears and sees, couldn’t be further from the truth: ‘Vaccines are safe and the best way to protect yourself from disease.’ The thousands of books, scientific studies, and reports documenting the devastating effects of vaccines in general, have been suppressed by all possible means. The undeniable fact that children (and people of all ages, for that matter) are far more ill today than ever before in history, while at the same time they are the most vaccinated population in all of history, is flatly denied.

The widespread propaganda by the vaccine companies, who use government agencies as their main carrousel, simply told humanity for decades that adverse events are a very rare occurrence.

When vaccinated people therefore suffer from serious adverse events, it doesn’t even occur to them that this could be from previous injections, and therefor don’t report it as such.

During the current world crisis the attacks on medical experts who are warning about vaccines, have gone to an even higher level. Medical experts are now being completely deplatformed from all social media, their websites are deranked by Google, entire YouTube channels are deleted, many have lost their jobs, and in some countries medical experts have been arrested, in an attempt to suppress the truth about the experimental covid injections.

Scientists who speak out against vaccines are even labeled ‘domestic terrorists’. All means are deployed by the criminal vaccine cartel to suppress the truth.

As a result countless medical professionals are afraid to report adverse events, which further contributes to the underreporting of these side effects. Additionally, the amount of scientific information warning for these dangerous biological agents, and the number of medical experts warning humanity, is so overwhelming and almost omnipresent – despite the aggressive attempts to silence them – that it is virtualy impossible for any medical professional to not be at least somewhat aware of the risk they are taking, by administering an untested DNA altering injection, without even informing their patients of what is being injected into their body.

If they then see their patients suffer or die, they are naturally afraid of being held accountable, so they refuse to report it.

Lastly: many medical professionals receive financial incentives to promote the vaccines. In the United Kingdom for example nurses get ₤10 per needle they put into a child. That again is a reason for them to not report adverse events.

They see large numbers of patients come in with serious adverse reactions, like heart failure, and they notice how the authorities of their hospitals are not reporting any of these vaccine injuries. Dr. Maria Gonzales, ER doctor from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, expresses her outrage about this in the Phoenix Indian Medical Center.

She discusses with a colleague how a patient was vaccinated and as a result got heart failure:

‘They’re not going to blame the vaccine. But he has an obligation to report that, doesn’t he? They are not reporting!’ – ‘Right!’ – ‘Because they want to shove it under the mat. The government doesn’t want to show that the vaccine is full of shit.’

PROJECT VERITAS WHISTLEBLOWERS

DOCTORS AND NURSES SPEAK OUT: ‘THEY ARE NOT REPORTING!’

Project Veritas is a journalistic organization that has been exposing crime and corruption in our world for years. They often receive video footage from hidden cameras, that reveal what is going on behind closed doors. They were contacted by several federal doctors and nurses, who can no longer be silent.

In an interview with James O’Keefe from Project Veritas, the nurse Jodi O’Malley testifies:

‘I’ve seen dozens of people come in with adverse reactions.’

She adds that none of these are being reported. When asked if she isn’t afraid for repercussions for speaking the truth, she answers:

‘I am not afraid, because my faith is in God. This is evil at the highest level.’

The video also shows nurse Jodi talking to a doctor, who is desperate to break the silence:

‘It is bullshit. I am about tired of it. So what we’re going to have to do, cause we’re on the inside… I’ve been thinking about it.’ – ‘And, what do we do?’ – ‘I don’t know, but there’s so much I want to blow up.’ – ‘So much. How do we do that?’ – ‘You know Project Veritas?’

There are thousands of doctors and nurses like this, whose hearts are burning to speak out, but who are afraid. I have personally been contacted by different groups of hundreds of medical professionals. If you are a medical professional and want to speak out, please contact Project Veritas veritastips@protonmail.com or Stop World Control: network@stopworldcontrol.com

You will be not be alone, but you will find a vast army of freedom fighters, worldwide, who will stand with you. Please come forward and share your story. Humanity needs you!

Watch the videos from Project Veritas with the medical whistleblowers here:

https://www.projectveritas.com/news/federal-govt-whistleblower-goes-public-with-secret-recordings-government/

THOUSANDS OF STORIES

FACEBOOK POST REVEALS TSUNAMI OF ADVERSE EVENTS

A local ABC News Station posted a request on Facebook for people to share their stories of unvaccinated loved ones that died. They wanted to make a news story on this. What happened was totally unexpected. In five days time over 250,000 people posted comments, but not about unvaccinated beloved ones. All the comments talk about vaccinated loved ones that died shortly after being injected, or that are disabled for life. The 250,000 comments reveal a shocking deathwave among the population, and the heartwrenching suffering these injections are causing. The post was already shared 200,000 times, and counting…

Notice in the last comment how the lady says that everybody in the hospital is afraid to report this as a vaccine reaction, and another person says ‘the doctors can’t report it’. That is proof of what I explained earlier: Most medical professionals are terrified to report adverse events, which causes the true prevalence of vaccine injuries to remain hidden from the world.

The 250,000+ comments show that once people find a safe place to report their suffering caused by the injections, we see a tsunami… This is only one single Facebook post, that is getting no media attention whatsoever. What would we see if this was announced on the news, and everyone was allowed to report their stories?

https://www.facebook.com/80221381134/posts/10158207967261135/?d=n

VACCINE DEATHS SUMMARY

WHAT IS HAPPENING IS FAR WORSE THAN WE THINK

VAERS published 16,000+ deaths and 450,000+ adverse events, as of August 28, 2021

CDC fraud expert says that number of deaths is at least five times higher 150,000 reports have been rejected or scrubbed by the VAERS system.

The actual number of anaphylaxis is 50 to 120 times higher than claimed by the CDC

Vaccinated people who die within two weeks, are not listed as vaccine deaths

Moderna received over 300,000 reports of adverse events in only three months-time

The Lazarus Report shows that only 1% of adverse events is being reported by the public

The majority of the population is not aware of the existence of systems where they can report vaccine adverse events

Aggressive censorship and propaganda told the public that adverse events are rare, causing people to not understand how their health problems stem from past injections

The shaming and blaming of medical professionals who say anything against the vaccines, cause many in the medical community to avoid reporting adverse events

The fear of being held accountable after administering an injection that killed or disabled patients, further prevents medical personnel from reporting it

Having accepted financial incentives to promote, and administer the covid vaccines, also stops medical personnel from reporting adverse events

Profit driven vaccine manufacturers have every reason not to report the destruction their untested experimental products are causing 250,000+ Facebook users comment about vaccine deaths and serious injuries

Nurses and doctors testify how their hospitals are hiding vaccine injuries.

WORLD EXPERTS WARN HUMANITY

LEADING SCIENTIFIC VOICES ISSUE GRAVE WARNINGS

This alarming data leads world experts, like the Nobel Prize Winner in Medicine, Dr. Luc Montagnier, to issue a grave warning that we are currently facing the greatest risk of worldwide genocide, in the history of humanity. Even the inventor of the mRNA technology, Dr. Robert Malone, warns against these injections that are using his technology.

The situation is so severe that former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist Dr. Mike Yeadon came forward to warn humanity for these extremely dangerous injections. One of his best known videos is titled ‘A Final Warning’.

Another world renown scientist, Geert Vanden Bossche, former Head of Vaccine Development Office in Germany, and Chief Scientific Officer at Univac, also risks his name and career, by bravely speaking out against administration of the covid shots. The vaccine developer warns that the injections can compromise the immunity of the vaccinated, making them vulnerable for every new variant.

WWII holocaust survivors wrote to the European Medicines Agency demanding the injections to be stopped, which they consider to be a new holocaust.

