German Chief Pathologist Sounds Alarm on Fatal Covid Vaccine Injuries

“Jab is Cause of Death in 30-40% of Autopsies of Recently Vaccinated”

Peter Schirmacher, the director of the Pathological Institute of the University of Heidelberg.

The director of the Pathological Institute of the University of Heidelberg, Peter Schirmacher, has carried out over forty autopsies on people who died within two weeks of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine and has expressed alarm over his findings.

Schirmacher stated that 30 to 40 per cent of people he examined died from the vaccine and that in his opinion, the frequency of fatal consequences of vaccinations is “underestimated.”

Following his findings, Schirmacher has called for more autopsies of vaccinated people to further determine whether the vaccines are linked to deaths. He has warned that the high number of unreported cases of vaccination deaths is partially due to the fact that “pathologists do not notice anything about most of the patients who die after and possibly from a vaccination.”

Despite raising the alarm surrounding the vaccines, many have criticised Schirmacher’s conclusions, with the Paul Ehrlich Institute calling the director’s statements “incomprehensible.” The Chancellor’s lackey, senior German immunologist Thomas Mertens dismissed the findings right away: “I don’t know of any data that would allow a justifiable statement to be made here and I am not assuming an unreported number.”

The immunologist Christian Bogdan from the Erlangen University Hospital, a member of the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO), also contradicted Schirmacher’s assumption of a “high number of unreported vaccination complications or even deaths.”

Despite the criticism, Schirmacher did receive support from his own ranks, and the Federal Association of German Pathologists stated that more autopsies of vaccinated people who died within a certain time frame after vaccination should be performed.

The head of the “Autopsy Working Group” in this association wanted to make general practitioners and health authorities aware of this. Basically, doctors of the patients who die within a few days or weeks post-vaccination should apply for an autopsy in case of doubt or the health authorities should take action,

The Federal Association of Pathologists already requested this in March in a letter to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), but it went unanswered.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Schirmacher’s warning could cause various pharmaceutical companies to lose billion dollars worth of long-term business, which explains why his findings have been scrutinised and tarnished by the pro-vaccine agenda.

However, the reputation and seriousness of Schirmacher cannot be ignored.

Schirmacher himself is already leading an autopsy project on people who have died from Covid-19, which is subsidised by the state. He himself then expanded the focus and began performing autopsies on more than 40 deceased vaccinated people. Whilst his results only represent a small sample size, it is a worrying representation of a bigger picture: 30 to 40 per cent died from vaccination itself. The pathologist cited “rare, severe side effects of the vaccination – such as cerebral vein thrombosis or autoimmune diseases.”

In response to critics, Schirmacher denied a lack of competence, stating: “The colleagues are definitely wrong because they cannot assess this specific question competently.” Additionally, the director said that he is not trying to fearmonger and is not opposed to vaccinations, as he himself has received the jab.

It won’t be a surprise to see in the coming weeks Schirmacher’s reputation completely torn to shreds in the media, online and in the scientific and medical community.