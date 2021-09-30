Why Do You Say “Scamdemic”? – Questions For Corbett
Corbett • 09/29/2021
A listener writes in with a straightforward (but important) question: why do I use the term “scamdemic”? Here’s my (equally important and meticulously documented) answer!
SHOW NOTES
Episode 376 – Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics
Interview 1555 – Rosemary Frei on How the High Death Rate in Care Homes Was Created on Purpose
What NO ONE is Saying About The Lockdowns
Episode 392 – The Future of Vaccines
Episode 393 – The 4th Annual Fake News Awards!
30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet
Alberta update on COVID-19 – September 23, 2021
14 Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency
By Dr. Joseph Mercola | September 27, 2021
… During cold and flu season when respiratory illnesses are prevalent, or if you're immune-compromised and want to build up your natural defenses against other infections, it is essential to maintain healthy levels of vitamin D to help reduce your risk of viral and bacterial illness. …
