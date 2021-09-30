Aletho News

Why Do You Say “Scamdemic”? – Questions For Corbett

Corbett • 09/29/2021

A listener writes in with a straightforward (but important) question: why do I use the term “scamdemic”? Here’s my (equally important and meticulously documented) answer!

SHOW NOTES
Episode 376 – Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics

Interview 1555 – Rosemary Frei on How the High Death Rate in Care Homes Was Created on Purpose

What NO ONE is Saying About The Lockdowns

Episode 392 – The Future of Vaccines

Episode 393 – The 4th Annual Fake News Awards!

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet

Everything Is Connected!

Alberta update on COVID-19 – September 23, 2021

