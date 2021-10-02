Rep. Adam Schiff says YouTube’s ban of vaccine skepticism doesn’t go far enough
By Christina Maas | Reclaim The Net | October 2, 2021
Rep. Adam Schiff praised YouTube’s decision to ban all vaccine skepticism but said it was not the “end of our fight against misinformation.”
On Wednesday afternoon, YouTube announced that it will ban all vaccine skepticism to stop the spread of what it says is misinformation. The ban not only applies to COVID vaccines but also any other vaccines that pharmaceutical companies produce.
While making the announcement, YouTube said: “Today’s policy update is an important step to address vaccine and health misinformation on our platform, and we’ll continue to invest across the board.”
YouTube’s decision was applauded by many, including Rep. Adam Schiff.
“YouTube’s curbing of anti-vaccine content is a strong first step,” the Democrat congressman wrote on Twitter. But this doesn’t mark the end of our fight against deadly misinformation. These policies must be enforced. And we must keep pushing for other companies to follow suit. What do you say, @Amazon and @Facebook?” hinting at his demands for more censorship.
“Rep. Adam Schiff praised YouTube’s decision to ban all vaccine skepticism but said it was not the “end of our fight against misinformation.”
“Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored”…………Aldous Huxley.
“The fact that an opinion is widely held is no evidence whatsoever that it is not utterly absurd”…..Bertrand Russell”
No one owns the Truth. Zuckerberg seems to think that HE is the only one on Earth who actually knows the TRUTH, and now, YOU TUBE’s ban on “misinformation” assumes that ONLY YouTube, knows the truth.
Both “YT” and Zuckerberg, are absurd………
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | October 2, 2021 |