Treachery by US Army Generals in World War II

September 30, 2021

The performance of some US Army Generals in the Philippines at the beginning of World War II was atrocious. The conquest of the Philippines by Japan was the worst major military defeat in United States history. After just four months of fighting, over 23,000 American military personnel were killed or captured, while embedded Filipino soldiers killed or captured totaled over 100,000. The soldiers fought well, but the overall defense plan was horribly incompetent resulting in a rapid defeat by a smaller Japanese force. Three important incidents demonstrated treachery by US Army Generals: 1) General MacArthur sacrificed his aircraft. 2) Fort Wint was abandoned. 3) General Sharp committed treason.

